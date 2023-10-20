Quirky Banff home with Boeing 737 galley as its kitchen going to auction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Quirky Banff home with Boeing 737 galley as its kitchen going to auction

Sellers hope the unusual addition will attract the interest of buyers!

By Ben Hendry
You can see the Boeing 737 galley here doubling as the kitchen of the Banff home.
You can see the Boeing 737 galley here doubling as the kitchen of the Banff home. Image: Andrew Mellon

A Banff cottage with a bizarre kitchen crafted from the galley of a Boeing 737 jet is going up for auction.

The small property at Gallowhill Street belongs to independent chef Andrew Mellon, who soon plans to leave the town.

One of the main selling points of the “off-grid” home is the kitchen, which is dominated by the galley of a Boeing 737.

It was offered for sale earlier this year for £60,000 but the starting price has now been slashed to £40,000.

Looking at it from the outside, would you suspect there’s the galley of a Boeing 737 in this Banff home? Image: Andrew Mellon

Why does this Banff home have a ‘Boeing 737 kitchen’?

Images shared ahead of the sale show how metal compartments are used to store ingredients, with Air Atlanta branding still visible on some parts.

Potential buyers have been assured this is “one of Scotland’s most unique and unusual off-grid homes”.

A bird’s eye view of the cosy cottage. Image: Andrew Mellon

The house is just 280sq ft but comes with a building plot next door.

The cottage has an open plan kitchen, dining and living space along with a spiral staircase leading to a sleeper loft.

It has solar panels installed too.

The plane equipment is pretty effective storage space. Image: Andrew Mellon

Would you like to live in a house like this? Let us know in our comments section below

When can I buy it?

The property will go to auction online on November 2 at 9am. Learn more about it here.

Mr Mellon previously told The Sun that the Boeing 737 relic cost him just £149, and was driven up from Birmingham.

He claimed it can hold around 1,000 every day kitchen items despite the space only being 8ft by 4ft.

The unassuming Banff abode with the unusual Boeing 737 kitchen inside. Image: Andrew Mellon

Mr Mellon, 55, is leaving the town after an unsuccessful attempt to stage a month-long festival honouring the area’s links to the movie Local Hero.

In May, the chef told us he had lost £45,000 on the venture.

Read more here:

Banff businessman axes Local Hero festival after losing £45,000

Conversation