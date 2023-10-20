Quirky Banff home with Boeing 737 galley as its kitchen going to auction

A Banff cottage with a bizarre kitchen crafted from the galley of a Boeing 737 jet is going up for auction.

The small property at Gallowhill Street belongs to independent chef Andrew Mellon, who soon plans to leave the town.

One of the main selling points of the “off-grid” home is the kitchen, which is dominated by the galley of a Boeing 737.

It was offered for sale earlier this year for £60,000 but the starting price has now been slashed to £40,000.

Why does this Banff home have a ‘Boeing 737 kitchen’?

Images shared ahead of the sale show how metal compartments are used to store ingredients, with Air Atlanta branding still visible on some parts.

Potential buyers have been assured this is “one of Scotland’s most unique and unusual off-grid homes”.

The house is just 280sq ft but comes with a building plot next door.

The cottage has an open plan kitchen, dining and living space along with a spiral staircase leading to a sleeper loft.

It has solar panels installed too.

When can I buy it?

The property will go to auction online on November 2 at 9am. Learn more about it here.

Mr Mellon previously told The Sun that the Boeing 737 relic cost him just £149, and was driven up from Birmingham.

He claimed it can hold around 1,000 every day kitchen items despite the space only being 8ft by 4ft.

Mr Mellon, 55, is leaving the town after an unsuccessful attempt to stage a month-long festival honouring the area’s links to the movie Local Hero.

In May, the chef told us he had lost £45,000 on the venture.

