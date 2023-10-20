Gallery: Dramatic photos as Storm Babet brings devastating floods to Marykirk and rest of Aberdeenshire

Shocking photos have revealed the scale of destruction brought by Storm Babet across Aberdenshire.

Devastating weather bringing more than a month of rainfall has swept across the north-east with a red “danger to life” weather warning now extended into tomorrow.

Extreme river levels have devastated the A937 Marykirk to Montrose road with sections of it appearing to have been swept away.

Meanwhile, rest centres have also been set up in Stonehaven and Laurencekirk as households defend themselves from the floods.

Our photographers have been braving the conditions to most dramatic photos of Storm Babet across Aberdeenshire.