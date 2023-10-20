Gallery: Dramatic photos as Storm Babet brings devastating floods to Marykirk and rest of Aberdeenshire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Gallery: Dramatic photos as Storm Babet brings devastating floods to Marykirk and rest of Aberdeenshire

Storm Babet has brought unprecedented volumes of rain to the north-east.

People braving the sea foam at Stonehaven harbour.
Storm Babet brought sea foam to Stonehaven harbour. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
David Mackay By David Mackay

Shocking photos have revealed the scale of destruction brought by Storm Babet across Aberdenshire.

Devastating weather bringing more than a month of rainfall has swept across the north-east with a red “danger to life” weather warning now extended into tomorrow.

Extreme river levels have devastated the A937 Marykirk to Montrose road with sections of it appearing to have been swept away.

Meanwhile, rest centres have also been set up in Stonehaven and Laurencekirk as households defend themselves from the floods.

Our photographers have been braving the conditions to most dramatic photos of Storm Babet across Aberdeenshire.

Major flooding at Marykirk, Aberdeenshire. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Buddy the dog braving the weather. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
A937 closed due to flooding at Marykirk, Aberdeenshire. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Flooding at Marykirk, Aberdeenshire. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
The water was very high at Northwater Bridge, Aberdeenshire. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Walking through the sea foam. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Conversation