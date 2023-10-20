Storm Babet: All you need to know as second person dies and searches continue in Marykirk

Unprecedented rain levels have pushed communities across Aberdeenshire and Angus to the brink as floodwater rages during Storm Babet.

A search operation remains ongoing in the Marykirk area after reports a man got into difficulty in a vehicle overnight.

Police have confirmed a driver has died near Forfar after being hit by a tree, hours after the body of a woman was found after she was swept away in Glenesk.

Meanwhile, the red “danger to life” weather warning has been extended until tomorrow night for communities including Laurencekirk, Inverbervie, Montrose, Brechin and Forfar.

Our dedicated news teams have been bringing comprehensive updates of Storm Babet all day. Here is everything we know so far.

Search ongoing in Marykirk amid severe flooding

Emergency services were called shortly after 3am after reports a man got into difficulty driving near Marykirk.

A search and rescue helicopter has been scouring the River North Esk between the coastline and the village throughout the day.

Photographs show the A937 Laurencekirk to Montrose road has been completely submerged in Marykirk.

Sections of the road appear to have been swept away in the flood water.

You can read the latest on the search here: Helicopter search near Marykirk after reports of man trapped in vehicle.

New Storm Babet weather warnings

The Met Office has extended the red “danger to life” weather warning for Brechin, Laurencekirk, Montrose and surrounding communities.

Forecasters say more heavy rain is expected cause further flooding and disruption in the north-east.

Meanwhile, communities in the Highlands have also been warned to expect heavy rain with an amber alert issued north of Inverness.

You can read the full details here: Red ‘danger to life’ warning for Aberdeenshire EXTENDED as new amber alert issued in Highlands

Travel disruption during storm

The A90 Aberdeen to Dundee road has been closed at Brechin since late last night due to flooding as well as the A92 coast road between St Cyrus and Montrose.

The A937 Laurencekirk to Montrose road has also been shut at Marykirk throughout the day.

All trains from Aberdeen, heading south from Inverness and between Tain and Wick have been cancelled for the day.

ScotRail has warned there will no trains or replacement buses until early tomorrow morning.

Read the latest on train disruption here: Network Rail warn some train routes will not run until Sunday

Storm Babet devastation in Angus

Brechin was among the worst-hit areas overnight with water levels rising a full metre above the town’s flood defences.

The water got so high that Sepa’s water gauges stopped working. Nearly 400 homes were told to evacuate in the town due to the forecasts.

Today residents in Monifieth have also been told to evacuate due to flooding concerns.

You can read the latest Storm Babet updates from Brechin here: Residents rescued by boat as plea issued to help 40 stranded locals wearing ‘soaked clothes’

Thousands without power in storm

Power cuts have affected nearly 20,000 homes across the north-east during the last 48 hours.

SSEN has managed to restore electricity to the vast majority of properties by this afternoon.

However, about 1,500 remain without power on Friday afternoon.

SSEN has deployed welfare vans to four locations: on Sunnyside Avenue in Drumoak, at Stonehaven Community Centre on Bath Street, to Aberlour Parish Church on Victoria Terrace and to Grampian Transport Museum in Alford.

You can read the latest on the power cuts here: Full list of postcodes affected by outages as over 1,500 still without power during Storm Babet

Follow live updates on Storm Babet in our blog