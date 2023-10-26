‘Make Northfield proud again’: Cummings Park residents to have waste uplifted free of charge to clean up street mess

Residents in Cummings Park Drive and Crescent have been offered a free waste uplift service to address piles of waste building up in gardens in the streets.

Locals have welcomed the ‘day of action’ as a way to remove ‘large items’ and clean up the area.

Those who live on the Northfield streets have been sent a letter detailing how they can claim the free service which begins at 8am on Saturday October 28.

All tenants will be asked to place anything that needs removed onto the front garden to be picked up by city staff free of charge.

This includes large items, which usually incur a fee for private residents.

But will exclude; asbestos items, car engines, central heating boilers, glass, chemicals, motorcycles, tyres, tree stumps and gas cylinders.

Members of the public will also be encouraged to take part in a litter pick, which is followed by a meet and greet at Cummings Park Community Centre where all can meet with staff and enjoy refreshments.

‘Make Northfield proud again’

Councillor for Northfield and Mastrick North, Donna Clark, who spearheads the movement, hopes that the ‘day of action’ will help members of the community “feel proud of Northfield again.”

She said: “The mess is something I’ve always been complaining about, I’ve always wanted to tidy that area up.

“It always seems to be empty or vacated properties causing the issues – I get sick of seeing it to be quite honest.

“I hope this scheme is the start of a new chapter for the street and they don’t let stuff congregate at the front of their houses.

“I truly believe that it has a knock on effect, because when it looks like that, that’s when you get vandals – which appear to be on the rise in that area.

“It would be great to get that area tidier and get some respect back into Northfield.

“I want people to feel proud when they walk down the street.”

“I have been assured by the council that if this gets the street tidy and if it works then it will happen again, and this time in a bigger area.”

Residents rejoice

Those who stay in the Cummings Park area were excited at the prospect of the big clean up.

A 31-year-old mother on Cummings Park Drive said: “It’s a great idea because it hard to get to the skip especially if you don’t drive like I do.

“The number of general waste isn’t enough, and you only get four large items removed for free.”

Tracy Havelock, 54, who also resides on Park Drive, added: “It’s a good idea I think because people aren’t always sure where to take there things to get disposed of.

“We tried to start a clean-up years ago between tenants but it couldn’t get off the ground.

“It needs a clean though, because this area has had its fair share of problems with drugs and kids with alcohol.

“I think it will be a massive help to the area.”

Lorraine Farrer from Cummings Park Crescent also said: “A clean-up is sorely needed.

“I’m glad about Saturday but people around here should really take better care themselves.”