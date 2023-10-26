Staff invited to step forward for redundancy as Aberdeen University looks to plug £15m funding hole

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Staff invited to step forward for redundancy as Aberdeen University looks to plug £15m funding hole

Compulsory redundancy 'last resort' as the university hiring freeze continues.

By Josh Pizzuto-Pomaco
Aberdeen University wall sign outside Old Aberdeen campus.
Three of the university's buildings are affected. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.

Staff in targeted programmes at Aberdeen University have been told they will supported with a voluntary exit as it faces a £15 million shortfall.

The university say that immigration laws have had a negative impact on their masters admissions resulting in a hole in their budget.

A current freeze on staff recruitment will continue, and workers involved with specific programmes will be “supported” in taking early retirement or voluntary severance.

The University’s annual budget was based on the assumption that student tuition fees would increase by 15%, from £96 million to £111 million.

Most of this increase was expected to come from the enrolment of international masters students, a key funding source tapped by the University in recent years.

Who is to blame for stagnate international admissions?

However, instead of increasing, international admissions stagnated. As a result, the historic institution has been left with a £15 million funding gap.

University chiefs pointed to several possible reasons for the plateau in enrolment, including international financial volatility and rising exchange rates.

University Principal and Vice Chancellor George Boyne also pointed the finger at the UK’s stringent immigration laws.

He said: “There have been changes in whether international students are able to bring their dependents to the UK and that has deterred international students from coming to us.”

Principal of Aberdeen University Professor George Boyne in front of the university.
Principal of Aberdeen University Professor George Boyne. Image: Colin Rennie/ DC Thomson.

“Other countries seem to be doing a better job of attracting international students through appropriate incentives and support.”

Professor Boyne said: “We can’t afford our deficit to run at that level, it then becomes too difficult to get back out of it again. Some actions need to be taken this year…”

“It is a difficulty, a significant difficulty, but not a catastrophe… My very strong preference is to avoid compulsory redundancies…”

CFO Mark White, the University’s head of finance, added: “(This) has put us in the position of having a much larger deficit than what we had anticipated, and also puts us in the territory of potentially breaching our financial covenants.”

Measures planned to ‘control costs’

A spokesperson for the university said it is important steps are taken to ensure the institution is on a “firm financial footing for the future”.

They said: “While we have had growth in some areas of student recruitment, our overall fee income is expected to be around the same this year as last year, which means that a time of high inflation, like many universities across Scotland and the UK, we need to take steps to address a potential budget shortfall.

“We are confident that action we are taking will reduce that deficit significantly.

“A wide range of measures are planned or underway to control costs and grow income – such as resetting our approach to student recruitment including expanding our portfolio of transnational and online courses, extending the international markets we recruit from, and ensuring our student programme offering is demand-led.

“These will ensure we are on a firm financial footing for the future.”

The student body has reacted on The Gaudie website. 

Aberdeen University chief suggests inflicting ‘pain’ on striking workers by docking pay in marking dispute

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Romario Simpson, who plays Davis Lindo, and Hannah Donaldson, who plays Bart Bartlett, filming at Aberdeen Harbour for the new season of Granite Harbour.
Filming for season two of Granite Harbour begins in Aberdeen
Rubbish bags lined up at Aberdeen beach.
Aberdeen dad urges people to join city's 'biggest ever' litter pick at beach this…
Aberdeen Sheriff Court
Violent and controlling Aberdeen boyfriend jailed over sickening campaign of domestic abuse
Glory Valthaty-Roberts and family
'The school is in shock': Kaimhill headteacher pays tribute to 'much-loved' Joshua who died…
Crathes Castle
Halloween horror tour: Most haunted locations in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire revealed
An away fan spits at the TV camera during the match between Aberdeen and PAOK. Image: Scottish Football Away Days/TNT Sports.
Police intervene on Belmont Street and disgust as away fans spit at TV cameras:…
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Forensics investigators at the scene. Right: Kyle Allan. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook Picture shows; Forensics investigators at the scene. Right: Kyle Allan. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook. N/A. Supplied by Police Scotland/DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Man who raped complete stranger in her own home facing long jail sentence
The School Streets initiative aims to increase the number of children walking to and from school. Image: Chris Sumner.
Roads could be closed around Aberdeen schools at bell time
Robert Gordon University bootcamps are helping to create student entrepreneurs.
Creating a new generation of north and north-east entrepreneurs
Were the pair of us left disappointed after our trip to M&S café? Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
M&S café in Aberdeen: Menu items to try (and avoid) when fizz is served…