Two women taken to hospital after two-car crash on Skene Road

Two women have been taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary following a two vehicle crash.

Skene Road in Aberdeen was closed in both directions after a collision which happened earlier this afternoon.

Two cars were involved in a collision which saw the road at the Hazlehead Cemetery closed in both directions.

Drivers were diverted onto Lang Stracht.

Two women taken to hospital

Two women were taken to hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

A police spokeswoman said: “About 2.35pm on Thursday, November 23, 2023, we received a report of a two vehicle crash on Skene Road, Aberdeen.

“Emergency services attended and the road was blocked while emergency services were present.

“Two women were taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment.

“Enquiries are ongoing”.