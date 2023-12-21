Bon Accord Heritage to invest in swimming pool restoration

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bon Accord Heritage to invest in swimming pool restoration

They are one of the P&J's five charity partners.

By Jenna Scott
Bon Accord Baths
The Bon Accord Heritage is one of the five charity partners. Image: Bon Accord Heritage. Evening Express / Press and Journal CR0046034 Story by Grace McCandlish Bon Accord Baths, Justice Mill Lane, Aberdeen Pictured is an interior of Bon Accord Baths Friday 1st December 2023 Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Aberdeen charity Bon Accord Heritage are distributing community funding into revitalising a historical swimming pool.

Bon Accord Heritage became a partner of the P&J’s 275 Community Fund following a public vote.

Trustee Ross McKirdy explained funding would be used to advance on development for their Bon Accord Baths project as they seek to improve accessibility and help revive city centre.

Ross said: “We’re delighted to have been selected through the public vote as one of P&J’s 275 Charity Partners and we’re excited to be able to share the progress we’ll be able to make in the coming year thanks to this crucial support from the local community.”

The group is responsible for the Bon Accord Baths project, which is working towards the restoration and re-opening of the historic category B-listed Art Deco baths on Justice Mill Lane.

Funding will also be invested into improving the building’s condition to prevent deterioration.

The inside of Bon Accord Baths pool, which Bon Accord Heritage has vowed to restore
Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Bon Accord Baths is one of the few remaining swimming pools of its type in the country, and Bon Accord Heritage was formed in response to its closure and following careful study which revealed the city’s support, need and want for the historical site to be restored.

The charity was also able to receive Aberdeen City Council’s formal approval of a motion supporting the restoration of the baths and pledging its support in accessing funding.

In 2020, Bon Accord Heritage was granted a licence to occupy the baths and start a programme of open days and events which raised awareness and allowed the public to access the historic site while the project was progressing.

The charity plans to provide a number of additional complementary services within the building, making better use of previously unutilised spaces.

They will receive a minimum donation of £10,000 – as will public nominated partners Munlochy Animal Aid, SurfABLE, Friends of Anchor and Scotland Charity Air Ambulance.

There will be additional fundraisers held over the year with profits to be distributed between the groups.

The first fundraising event is the P&J 275 Charity Gala – association with Cala which takes place at the P&J Live on February 2.

PD&MS Group, who will sponsor the event, expressed their support for the fundraiser.

CEO, Simon Rio, said: “Supporting our local community is something high on our agenda.

“We’re delighted to be here, sponsoring the event, which will make a significant difference to the charities involved and the wider community.”

A top-down view of the Bon Accord Baths pool, which Bon Accord Heritage has vowed to restore
Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Restoration work on the site has already begun with the help of volunteers and local businesses on a pro-bono basis.

However, for more specialist restoration work the charity needs to consult specialist businesses which requires additional financial support.

Ross added: “These next 12 months are pivotal in progressing our project to save Bon Accord Baths and we look forward to delivering our business plan in 2024.”

Local businesses and individuals are encouraged to rally around Bon Accord Heritage and the four charity partners and showcase their support by booking a table at the gala.

Tables can be booked here: www.pressandjournal275.co.uk