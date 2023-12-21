Bon Accord Heritage to invest in swimming pool restoration

Aberdeen charity Bon Accord Heritage are distributing community funding into revitalising a historical swimming pool.

Bon Accord Heritage became a partner of the P&J’s 275 Community Fund following a public vote.

Trustee Ross McKirdy explained funding would be used to advance on development for their Bon Accord Baths project as they seek to improve accessibility and help revive city centre.

Ross said: “We’re delighted to have been selected through the public vote as one of P&J’s 275 Charity Partners and we’re excited to be able to share the progress we’ll be able to make in the coming year thanks to this crucial support from the local community.”

The group is responsible for the Bon Accord Baths project, which is working towards the restoration and re-opening of the historic category B-listed Art Deco baths on Justice Mill Lane.

Funding will also be invested into improving the building’s condition to prevent deterioration.

Bon Accord Baths is one of the few remaining swimming pools of its type in the country, and Bon Accord Heritage was formed in response to its closure and following careful study which revealed the city’s support, need and want for the historical site to be restored.

The charity was also able to receive Aberdeen City Council’s formal approval of a motion supporting the restoration of the baths and pledging its support in accessing funding.

In 2020, Bon Accord Heritage was granted a licence to occupy the baths and start a programme of open days and events which raised awareness and allowed the public to access the historic site while the project was progressing.

The charity plans to provide a number of additional complementary services within the building, making better use of previously unutilised spaces.

They will receive a minimum donation of £10,000 – as will public nominated partners Munlochy Animal Aid, SurfABLE, Friends of Anchor and Scotland Charity Air Ambulance.

There will be additional fundraisers held over the year with profits to be distributed between the groups.

The first fundraising event is the P&J 275 Charity Gala – association with Cala which takes place at the P&J Live on February 2.

PD&MS Group, who will sponsor the event, expressed their support for the fundraiser.

CEO, Simon Rio, said: “Supporting our local community is something high on our agenda.

“We’re delighted to be here, sponsoring the event, which will make a significant difference to the charities involved and the wider community.”

Restoration work on the site has already begun with the help of volunteers and local businesses on a pro-bono basis.

However, for more specialist restoration work the charity needs to consult specialist businesses which requires additional financial support.

Ross added: “These next 12 months are pivotal in progressing our project to save Bon Accord Baths and we look forward to delivering our business plan in 2024.”

Local businesses and individuals are encouraged to rally around Bon Accord Heritage and the four charity partners and showcase their support by booking a table at the gala.

Tables can be booked here: www.pressandjournal275.co.uk