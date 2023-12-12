Parents told Northfield Academy has made ‘insufficient progress’ raising standards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News

Parents told Northfield Academy has made ‘insufficient progress’ raising standards

Education Scotland revealed the findings of its most recent inspection in September, saying that a number of areas require urgent attention.

By Ross Hempseed
Education Scotland said the school still had progress to make following the body's most recent inspection. Image: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson
Education Scotland said the school still had progress to make following the body's most recent inspection. Image: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson

Parents of pupils at Northfield Academy have been issued a letter saying that “insufficient progress” has been made at raising standards at the troubled school.

Education Scotland has published the results of its most recent inspection carried out in September – telling parents that a number of areas “still require urgent attention”.

Last month the P&J revealed that Aberdeen City Council has carried out its own inspection since then, with inspectors saying there were some promising signs of progress.

They said bonding trips and adding “less traditional” courses to the curriculum were playing their part in the turnaround, and also highlighted that more youngsters were attaining higher grades thanks to changes to the S4-S6 curriculum.

Review carried out in September

During Education Scotland‘s most recent review three months ago, inspectors said they were still concerned about developments to improve numerous aspects of the school.

External inspectors said they had found small improvements since the previous review in January, but that some areas still require “urgent attention” including pupil attendance, concerns about bullying and leadership.

Shortly after the inspection took place, former Northfield Academy headteacher Douglas Watt quit his role after three-and-a-half years due to “personal reasons”.

He has since been replaced by Craig McDermott, who took over the reins at the beginning of November.

Northfield Academy locator and photo of Craig McDermott, new acting headteacher
Craig McDermott was appointed headteacher at Northfield Academy. Images: DC Thomson.

Education Scotland told parents in a letter today: “We are maintaining contact with the school and will carry out a progress visit within three months of the publication of this letter.

“We will discuss with Aberdeen City Council the details of this visit.

“Following the visit, we will write to you as parents informing you of the progress the school has made.”

‘Everybody wants the best for Northfield Academy’

Councillor Martin Greig, convener of the Education and Children’s Services Committee, said it “always takes time” for Education Scotland to process and publish inspection reports.

He said: “We were given the update at the education committee and a fairly transparent verbal update.

“Everybody is wanting what’s best for the school. It will take time to change the culture.

Our expectations are very high and we want movement as swift as possible.

“There is already a very significant support in place.”

The fate of Northfield Academy's feeder primary schools is yet to be revealed. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
Northfield Academy. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson

An Aberdeen City Council spokeswoman added: “Since the return inspection in September, considerable further action has been taken to address the areas for improvement.”

Tumultuous couple of years for Northfield Academy

Last year, staff voted to strike over the abuse they were subjected to by children.

The first minister was forced to intervene, with many threatening to quit the profession rather than continuing to contend with aggressive pupils.

In March this year, the school asked the Scottish Government for additional help after inspectors gave the school the lowest grade in all four areas of assessments.

And in May an expert in tackling armed robberies and gang violence joined a taskforce set up to end violent attacks on teachers.

More from News

President Joe Biden says Israel is losing international support (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Biden says Israel is losing global support over ‘indiscriminate bombing’ in Gaza
The three-acre site in Isleworth has been used as allotments since the First World War (Yui Mok/PA)
Duke’s plans to ‘bulldoze’ allotments and build flats blocked by planning agency
Iain Fyfe bought his first McDonald's location in Nairn back in 2022. Image: Sarah Fyfe.
'Youngest McDonald's owner' adds Elgin restaurant to his stable after chain success in Nairn
The University Court made the decision based on a recommendation from senior vice principal Professor Karl Laydecker (Alamy)
Scottish university will no longer offer single degrees in modern languages
Kenneth Law, 57, of Mississauga (Peel Regional Police/PA)
Man accused of selling drugs online to assist suicide faces 14 murder charges
The former church building is now on the market.
For sale: Former Fraserburgh church converted into seven-bedroom home
An offshore jack-up rig at sunset.
Trade body OEUK seeks action on North Sea oil and gas skills
Gary Bartram was found in the water near Deep Hayes Country Park, Leek, on Sunday (Staffordshire Police/PA)
‘Beloved’ teacher found dead in canal sparking murder probe is named by police
Students attended a rally against the cuts.
'We will continue fighting': Aberdeen University language courses SAVED after huge backlash - but…
Tyson Fury and two of his brothers have been ordered to pay business rates for land they own (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Tyson Fury and brothers to pay nearly £100,000 after business rates ruling