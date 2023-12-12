Trade body OEUK seeks action on North Sea oil and gas skills

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Trade body OEUK seeks action on North Sea oil and gas skills

Report says energy transition needs 'conversation about unlocking the full potential of our people'.

By Mathew Perry
An offshore jack-up rig at sunset.
An offshore jack-up rig at sunset. Image: Shutterstock

North Sea oil and gas skills must be retained to power the transition to cleaner energy, a new report from Offshore Energies UK (OEUK) says.

The OEUK Workforce Insight 2023 study found a “home-grown” transition” using existing skills could see the UK energy workforce swell by 50% to 225,000 people by 2030.

More than 90% of workers employed in oil and gas production and its associated supply chain have skills which are potentially transferrable to wind, carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS), and clean hydrogen production, the report says.

Transition must be ‘effectively managed’

And it calls for the transition away from dependence on oil and gas to be “effectively managed” to help skilled workers “move smoothly into new roles”.

The trade body add it is also “essential that education systems are adapted to future workforce requirements”.

OEUK wants to see “equal value” for technical careers and better long-term funding for apprenticeships.

‘Fair and predictable tax’

The report also calls for a “fair and predictable tax regime” to encourage investment in the North Sea.

Energy companies would invest up to £200 billion in the UK’s renewables sector with “the right incentives and stability”, it says.

In addition, the document highights a need for more collaboration between the energy industry, trade unions, UK and devolved governments, and education providers.

Kincardine offshore wind farm, the world’s largest floating development. Image: Wullie Marr/ DC Thomson

A “dedicated skills co-ordinating body” should be established for each of the devolved UK nations to ensure a continuing pipeline of highly skilled workers, OEUK says.

And the report renews earlier calls for the swift introduction of a “skills passport” to help oil and gas workers transfer more easily to renewables projects.

Clean energy potential ‘enormous’

OEUK says its research shows the opportunity for domestically produced clean energy and new jobs is “enormous”.

But”fiscal stability and an attractive investment environment” are essential, it adds.

Launching the report, OEUK supply chain and people director Katy Heidenreich said the UK industry’s “world-class workforce” was key to providing low-carbon energy and cutting emissions, while also supporting the economy.

“This cannot be a debate about oil and gas versus renewables,” Ms Heidenreich said.

north sea strikes
Offshore workers disembark from a North Sea helicopter in Aberdeen.

She added “We need to support both oil and gas and renewable energy since they are increasingly the remit of the same companies.

“It needs to be a conversation about unlocking the full potential of our people.

“Our research shows we need more action to address skill shortages and to recognise the huge value in the existing workforce.”

