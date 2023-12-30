News Man taken to hospital after pedestrian struck by vehicle on New Elgin Road The A941 road was closed in both directions by police as cops investigated the scene earlier. By Graham Fleming December 30 2023, 11.30am Share Man taken to hospital after pedestrian struck by vehicle on New Elgin Road Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/6312508/new-elgin-road-crash/ Copy Link New Elgin Road has been closed off by police. Image: DC Thomson. A man has been taken to hospital following a traffic accident involving both a vehicle and pedestrian on New Elgin Road. The crash took place at 3.10am this morning, December 30, when emergency services were called to the scene. The Scottish Ambulance Service rushed him to hospital but the extent of his injuries are not known at this time. Police enquiries as to the nature of the incident are still ongoing. More to follow.