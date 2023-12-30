Peterhead residents express outrage after council U-turn on Christmas bin collections

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Peterhead residents express outrage after council U-turn on Christmas bin collections

Aberdeenshire council gave their "sincere apologies" after they said they'd be unable to undertake the "vast majority" of collections until January 9.

By Graham Fleming
Bins lined up
Peterhead residents may be tasked with a trip to the recycling centre this festive season. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Peterhead residents have shared their outrage online after a council U-turn over festive bin collections.

Those in the area waiting on getting their Christmas wrapping paper picked up will have to wait until January 9.

Festive period recycling collections for the Peterhead area were due to take place today, but instead residents were met with a shock U-turn statement from the council.

Recycling centre
Aberdeenshire Council recommended residents with bulging bins to go to the recycling centre instead. Image: Steve MacDougall/ DC Thomson

In it, they offer their “sincere apologies” after not being able to collect the “vast majority of recycling collections in Peterhead.”

They advised those affected to take their bins back in until January 9, or to visit a local recycling centre.

Only a small number of streets detailed in the online post are set to be collected today.

Council offer their “sincere apologies”

An online statement, made via the council’s Recycling and Waste Aberdeenshire page, read: “Our sincere apologies but we will be unable to undertake the vast majority of the rescheduled recycling collections in Peterhead today.

“We also apologise for not being able to collect some bins today in Udny, Cruden Bay, Newmacher, Collieston and surrounding rural areas.

“Unfortunately crews cannot return, but will uplift extra at the next collection.

“We do appreciate you will have additional recycling and waste items following the festive period.

“If you do not wish to wait for the next collection, our household recycling centres are available to visit.”

Residents voice their displeasure

Locals in the area took to social media to voice their frustrations shortly after the news was announced.

Tom McGivern said: “Sounds like they whole system has failed asking people to hold onto Christmas rubbish for two weeks is a joke.

“Hatton hasn’t seen a street sweeper on months but now there is litter and rubbish everywhere.”

Sarah Gowans said: “What an absolute joke! With the weather we have been getting it will blow away if left at side in a cardboard box.

“I presume it will be the same with the household ones next week. Looks like the skip will be busy today and tomorrow then.”

Amy Buchan also commented: “What an absolute shambles. How on earth are we meant to keep hold of another 10 days of recycling on top of all of the Christmas packaging?”

Ruth McCaig added: “It’s a Absolute disgrace! And why are you unable to carry out your job? No reason given, we’re just expected to accept it.

“What do we do with the recycling, where do we store it? It’s not like we can put on box outside next to bin, it will get rained on and blow away.”

Death row dogs: Mum shuttles XL bullies in horse box from England to Aberdeen

