Peterhead residents express outrage after council U-turn on Christmas bin collections

Peterhead residents have shared their outrage online after a council U-turn over festive bin collections.

Those in the area waiting on getting their Christmas wrapping paper picked up will have to wait until January 9.

Festive period recycling collections for the Peterhead area were due to take place today, but instead residents were met with a shock U-turn statement from the council.

In it, they offer their “sincere apologies” after not being able to collect the “vast majority of recycling collections in Peterhead.”

They advised those affected to take their bins back in until January 9, or to visit a local recycling centre.

Only a small number of streets detailed in the online post are set to be collected today.

Council offer their “sincere apologies”

An online statement, made via the council’s Recycling and Waste Aberdeenshire page, read: “Our sincere apologies but we will be unable to undertake the vast majority of the rescheduled recycling collections in Peterhead today.

“We also apologise for not being able to collect some bins today in Udny, Cruden Bay, Newmacher, Collieston and surrounding rural areas.

“Unfortunately crews cannot return, but will uplift extra at the next collection.

“We do appreciate you will have additional recycling and waste items following the festive period.

“If you do not wish to wait for the next collection, our household recycling centres are available to visit.”

Residents voice their displeasure

Locals in the area took to social media to voice their frustrations shortly after the news was announced.

Tom McGivern said: “Sounds like they whole system has failed asking people to hold onto Christmas rubbish for two weeks is a joke.

“Hatton hasn’t seen a street sweeper on months but now there is litter and rubbish everywhere.”

Sarah Gowans said: “What an absolute joke! With the weather we have been getting it will blow away if left at side in a cardboard box.

“I presume it will be the same with the household ones next week. Looks like the skip will be busy today and tomorrow then.”

Amy Buchan also commented: “What an absolute shambles. How on earth are we meant to keep hold of another 10 days of recycling on top of all of the Christmas packaging?”

Ruth McCaig added: “It’s a Absolute disgrace! And why are you unable to carry out your job? No reason given, we’re just expected to accept it.

“What do we do with the recycling, where do we store it? It’s not like we can put on box outside next to bin, it will get rained on and blow away.”