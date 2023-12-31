Large-scale rescue operation launched for person in difficulty in water between St Cyrus and Johnshaven

A water rescue is ongoing for a person in difficulty in the water at the Den of Finella beauty spot north of St Cyrus.

Emergency services, including HM Coastguard, were called at around 2pm.

It is understood a person slipped at the area beside the waterfall and got into difficulty in the water.

The A92 in Kincardineshire is closed to allow emergency services access to the scene.

A spokeswoman for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We got a call at 2pm to attend an incident near the A92 between St Cyrus and Johnshaven.

“We have four appliances at the scene. The incident is ongoing and we have no further information at this stage.”

Three coastguard teams at St Cyrus incident

A spokesman for HM Coastguard said: “We are involved in a water rescue near the A92 north of St Cyrus.

“We have a coastguard helicopter and coastguard teams from Montrose, Arbroath and Stonehaven in attendance.

“They are assisting Police Scotland and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

“This is ongoing and live incident.

“We have no further details at this stage.”

Den of Finella

The Den of Finella is described as a scenic spot steeped in myth and legend.

White water roars 70ft down a sheer ravine, through a green canopy and into a series of plunge pools.

Den Finella’s waterfall is known as the “lost waterfall of Scotland.”

Shrouded in folklore and mystery, the den is named after noblewoman-turned assassin Finella, who supposedly leapt to her death here in 995.

Police Scotland has been approached for comment.