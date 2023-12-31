Dad smashes 500th Parkrun on Aberdeen Beach

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Dad smashes 500th Parkrun on Aberdeen Beach

Bruce Clark has averaged around 35 Parkruns each year since 2009.

By Ross Hempseed
Bruce Clark, joined by nephew Matthew, wife Sarah and daughter Eleanor as he completed his 500th Parkrun along Aberdeen beach. Image: Bruce Clark.
Bruce Clark, joined by nephew Matthew, wife Sarah and daughter Eleanor as he completed his 500th Parkrun along Aberdeen beach. Image: Bruce Clark.

An Aberdonian smashed his 500th Parkrun at the city’s beach this weekend.

Avid runner Bruce Clark, 59, hit the milestone at Aberdeen Beach on Saturday morning.

He first got involved with the weekly running club in 2009 – and has since averaged around 35 Parkruns each year.

Bruce Clark on his 500th Parkrun and Connor O’Driscoll, on his first Parkrun. Image: Bruce Clark.
Connor O’Driscoll, with his dad Jerry at his first Parkrun. Image: Jerry O’Driscoll.

Bruce moved with his wife Sarah and daughter Eleanor to West London in 2001.

 

They live near Bushy Park, which is where Parkrun – a Saturday morning 5k at thousands of locations worldwide – was launched.

Bruce “loves” coming back to Aberdeen – attempting a Parkrun every time he is home, whether it be at the beach, Hazlehead Park or at Crathes.

The Clarks were back in the Granite City to celebrate Christmas and New Year with family when Bruce took on his 500th challenge.

Yesterday was also extra special for Bruce, as he was there to inspire seven-year-old Connor O’Driscoll.

Connor had already completed 59 2km junior Parkruns, but this was his first-ever adult Parkrun – a much more gruelling 5km.

Connor, who only met Mr Clark that day, said he was inspired to follow in his footsteps – and is aiming to complete 50 5k Parkruns before moving on to bigger numbers.

500 Parkruns inspires seven-year-old

Mr Clark said: “I love the Parkrun because it helps me keep fit, is inclusive, super friendly and brilliantly organised.

“It was special being able to do my 500th back in Aberdeen and to meet Connor doing his first Parkrun.”

Although Connor didn’t think this was the case and said he had “fun and that “it was easy”.

When asked what he likes about running, he said he loves getting out of the house and keeping healthy.

More from Health & Wellbeing

Aine Gillespie holds a dumbell in the CrossFit Aberdeen gym.
Aberdeen Aine, 26, breaks pain barrier with 13-hour CrossFit challenge in memory of grans
Those on long-term sick leave will be encouraged to join running and gardening clubs (Nick Potts/PA Images)
Running clubs to be recommended to long-term sick under Government plans
Professor John Edmunds being made an OBE in 2016 (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Knighted infectious disease specialist says he’s ‘just a normal bloke’
Game Of Thrones star Emilia Clarke and her mother have been honoured (PA)
Emilia Clarke and her mother made MBEs for setting up brain injury charity
Neil and Angela Dickson have been named OBEs in the New Year Honours (The Brain Tumour Charity/PA)
Bereaved parents recognised in New Year Honours for ‘tireless’ charity work
First Minister Humza Yousaf urged others to donate blood (Jeff J Mitchell/PA)
Yousaf donates blood and urges other Scots to ‘help save a life’
A total of 328 incidents of abuse against Scottish Ambulance Service staff occurred between October 2022 and the same month of this year (Alamy/PA)
Ambulance staff suffered almost 330 incidents of abuse in last year, data shows
The number of people in hospital with flu is the highest figure so far this winter (Jeff Moore/PA)
Flu patient numbers double in fortnight as NHS faces ‘storm’ of pressures
Ministers should urgently roll out an RSV vaccine for infants, leading children’s doctors have said (PA)
Ministers urged to act to stop babies being admitted to hospital unnecessarily
The unannounced visit to Scholars Mews Care Home by the CQC took place in October after it received concerns ‘about safeguarding, staffing numbers and risk management specifically related to falls’ (Peter Byrne/PA)
Watchdog puts care home into special measures following safety concerns

Conversation