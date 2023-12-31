Dad smashes 500th Parkrun on Aberdeen Beach

An Aberdonian smashed his 500th Parkrun at the city’s beach this weekend.

Avid runner Bruce Clark, 59, hit the milestone at Aberdeen Beach on Saturday morning.

He first got involved with the weekly running club in 2009 – and has since averaged around 35 Parkruns each year.

Bruce moved with his wife Sarah and daughter Eleanor to West London in 2001.

They live near Bushy Park, which is where Parkrun – a Saturday morning 5k at thousands of locations worldwide – was launched.

Bruce “loves” coming back to Aberdeen – attempting a Parkrun every time he is home, whether it be at the beach, Hazlehead Park or at Crathes.

The Clarks were back in the Granite City to celebrate Christmas and New Year with family when Bruce took on his 500th challenge.

Yesterday was also extra special for Bruce, as he was there to inspire seven-year-old Connor O’Driscoll.

Connor had already completed 59 2km junior Parkruns, but this was his first-ever adult Parkrun – a much more gruelling 5km.

Connor, who only met Mr Clark that day, said he was inspired to follow in his footsteps – and is aiming to complete 50 5k Parkruns before moving on to bigger numbers.

500 Parkruns inspires seven-year-old

Mr Clark said: “I love the Parkrun because it helps me keep fit, is inclusive, super friendly and brilliantly organised.

“It was special being able to do my 500th back in Aberdeen and to meet Connor doing his first Parkrun.”

Although Connor didn’t think this was the case and said he had “fun and that “it was easy”.

When asked what he likes about running, he said he loves getting out of the house and keeping healthy.