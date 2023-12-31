Pensioner killed in Shetland crash on Christmas Day named

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Pensioner killed in Shetland crash on Christmas Day named

Harry Johnson, 84, from Bixter died in hospital after being involved in a two-vehicle crash near his hometown.

By Michelle Henderson
Breaking news image.
Image: DC Thomson.

A pensioner who died in a crash on Shetland on Christmas Day has been named by police.

Harry Johnson from Bixter died in hospital in Lerwick after being involved in a two-vehicle crash on the A971 between Bixter and Tresta.

The collision, involving a grey Volkswagen Golf and a blue Volkswagen Sharan, happened at around 4pm.

The 84-year-old driver of the Golf was rushed to the Gilbert Bain Hospital for treatment but died from his injuries.

The driver of the Sharan, a 39-year-old woman, was also taken to hospital for treatment.

Police launch probe into fatal crash in Shetland

Police closed the road in both directions as a full crash investigation was carried out at the scene.

In a statement, road policing sergeant Ally Mackay said: “Our thoughts remain with Mr Johnson’s family and friends following their loss, especially given the time of year this occurred.

“They have asked for their privacy to be respected and we continue to support them as our inquiries progress.

“Thank you to those who have already been in touch with information.

“We are still appealing to anyone who saw the collision, or the grey Volkswagen Golf and blue Volkswagen Sharan prior to the incident to please contact us.”

An investigation is underway to establish the events leading up to the fatal collision, which occurred on mainland Shetland.

Officers are appealing for islanders to review with dash-cam and CCTV footage to assist with their inquiries.

Sergeant Mackay added: “I would also ask people to review their dash-cam and CCTV footage for anything of significance that could help with our investigation.”

More from Highlands & Islands

Cairngorm MRT out on a rescue mission on December 30. Image: Cairngorm MRT.
Cairngorms climber lucky to be alive after being rescued during -2C snow blizzards and…
New tennants, Donald Mackay (left) and Stuart Forrester who hope to open the Rose Street Foundry bar early next year. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Four Inverness centre buildings that will get a new lease of life in 2024…
Drugs were recovered after a police raid in Oban's Combie Street. Google Maps
Drugs seized following police raid at popular Oban pub
Robbie Drummond, managing director of CalMac pictured in Largs.
Breakdowns, storms, and protests: One year of ferry disruption across the Western Isles
Police are appealing for information to trace the driver of the vehicle that hit the dog on Saltburn Road. Google Maps
Dog dies after being struck by vehicle in Easter Ross
Malcolm MacLeod
Nairn pensioner Malcolm MacLeod traced after "significant concern for welfare"
Tourists lured by Harry Potter and Santa Claus often by-pass smaller places like Ardgour and parts of Finnish Lapland
In the shadow of Harry Potter and Santa: The lessons Lochaber is learning from…
From L-R: Alistair MacDonald, Roy Dennis, Jill Stoner. Image: DC Thomson.
New Year's Honours: The 10 recipients from Moray, Inverness and the Highlands
From L-R: Rob Wainwright and Norman Macdonald. Image: DC Thomson.
New Year's Honours: The 5 recipients from the West Coast, Western Isles and Orkney
North business leader Stewart Nicol.
New Year's Honours: North business leader Stewart Nicol 'immensely humbled'

Conversation