Pensioner killed in Shetland crash on Christmas Day named

A pensioner who died in a crash on Shetland on Christmas Day has been named by police.

Harry Johnson from Bixter died in hospital in Lerwick after being involved in a two-vehicle crash on the A971 between Bixter and Tresta.

The collision, involving a grey Volkswagen Golf and a blue Volkswagen Sharan, happened at around 4pm.

The 84-year-old driver of the Golf was rushed to the Gilbert Bain Hospital for treatment but died from his injuries.

The driver of the Sharan, a 39-year-old woman, was also taken to hospital for treatment.

Police launch probe into fatal crash in Shetland

Police closed the road in both directions as a full crash investigation was carried out at the scene.

In a statement, road policing sergeant Ally Mackay said: “Our thoughts remain with Mr Johnson’s family and friends following their loss, especially given the time of year this occurred.

“They have asked for their privacy to be respected and we continue to support them as our inquiries progress.

“Thank you to those who have already been in touch with information.

“We are still appealing to anyone who saw the collision, or the grey Volkswagen Golf and blue Volkswagen Sharan prior to the incident to please contact us.”

An investigation is underway to establish the events leading up to the fatal collision, which occurred on mainland Shetland.

Officers are appealing for islanders to review with dash-cam and CCTV footage to assist with their inquiries.

Sergeant Mackay added: “I would also ask people to review their dash-cam and CCTV footage for anything of significance that could help with our investigation.”