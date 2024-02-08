New Inverness hotel owner pledges jobs and investment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News

New Inverness hotel owner pledges jobs and investment

The four-star Victorian mansion is the group's first Inverness property.

By Alex Banks
The Victorian mansion in Inverness has a new owner. Image: Highland Coast Hotels
The Victorian mansion in Inverness has a new owner. Image: Highland Coast Hotels

A Highland hotel firm has bought its first Inverness property for an undisclosed price.

Highland Coast Hotels has grown its collection to eight properties with the addition of Lochardil House.

The new owner said it has secured the jobs of previous employees and will add new roles which will take its staff count above 40.

Located on Stratherrick Road, it offers 28 rooms and a meeting space which can host up to 200 people.

The hotel group has also added a further 20 rooms to Plockton, having purchase The Haven on Innes Street. It will become part of the existing Plockton Inn.

Inverness addition for Highland Coast Hotels

Highland Coast Hotels chief executive Guy Crawford said the Inverness property is an “exciting milestone”.

The group’s first Inverness hotel is part of ongoing investments and commitments to community-led hospitality in the Highlands.

Mr Crawford said: “We carefully selected this traditional and imposing Highland house to complement our existing hotel collection.

“It offers exactly the right kind of special charm, authenticity and proximity to the city centre.

Highland Coast Hotels chief executive Guy Crawford and his dog, Misty. Image: Highland Coast Hotels

“It’s also conveniently located at the gateway to the north Highlands and the starting point for the world-famous North Coast 500.”

Mr Crawford is hoping the hotel, which sits 30 minutes away from the city centre, will create “lasting careers” in hospitality.

He added: “Our latest investment in Inverness is testament to our confidence in the potential of the Highland tourism and hospitality industry.

“We look forward to welcoming overnight guests to Lochardil House Hotel, as well as establishing the venue as a local community hub.”

The restaurant and bar will be open for lunch and dinner seven days a week.

Plockton employment boost

Highland Coast Hotels is also overseeing the addition of 20 rooms to its Plockton Inn, after acquiring The Haven.

It sits opposite the property owned by the group and will boost employment opportunities in the village, nicknamed “the jewel of the Highlands”.

Mr Crawford said: “With its traditional charm and authenticity, The Haven is the perfect fit for Highland Coast Hotels.

Plockton Inn, Sorley’s House and The Haven. Image: Highland Coast Hotels

“Previous owner Lynn Henderson has done an amazing job of building the reputation over recent years.

“We look forward to building on her legacy and taking The Haven to the next stage of its development.”

Highland Coast Hotels, which was founded in 2021, owns Kylesku Hotel, Newton Lodge, Tongue Hotel, Plockton Inn, Royal Golf Hotel in Dornoch and Royal Marine Hotel in Brora.

Conversation