New Inverness hotel owner pledges jobs and investment

A Highland hotel firm has bought its first Inverness property for an undisclosed price.

Highland Coast Hotels has grown its collection to eight properties with the addition of Lochardil House.

The new owner said it has secured the jobs of previous employees and will add new roles which will take its staff count above 40.

Located on Stratherrick Road, it offers 28 rooms and a meeting space which can host up to 200 people.

The hotel group has also added a further 20 rooms to Plockton, having purchase The Haven on Innes Street. It will become part of the existing Plockton Inn.

Inverness addition for Highland Coast Hotels

Highland Coast Hotels chief executive Guy Crawford said the Inverness property is an “exciting milestone”.

The group’s first Inverness hotel is part of ongoing investments and commitments to community-led hospitality in the Highlands.

Mr Crawford said: “We carefully selected this traditional and imposing Highland house to complement our existing hotel collection.

“It offers exactly the right kind of special charm, authenticity and proximity to the city centre.

“It’s also conveniently located at the gateway to the north Highlands and the starting point for the world-famous North Coast 500.”

Mr Crawford is hoping the hotel, which sits 30 minutes away from the city centre, will create “lasting careers” in hospitality.

He added: “Our latest investment in Inverness is testament to our confidence in the potential of the Highland tourism and hospitality industry.

“We look forward to welcoming overnight guests to Lochardil House Hotel, as well as establishing the venue as a local community hub.”

The restaurant and bar will be open for lunch and dinner seven days a week.

Plockton employment boost

Highland Coast Hotels is also overseeing the addition of 20 rooms to its Plockton Inn, after acquiring The Haven.

It sits opposite the property owned by the group and will boost employment opportunities in the village, nicknamed “the jewel of the Highlands”.

Mr Crawford said: “With its traditional charm and authenticity, The Haven is the perfect fit for Highland Coast Hotels.

“Previous owner Lynn Henderson has done an amazing job of building the reputation over recent years.

“We look forward to building on her legacy and taking The Haven to the next stage of its development.”

Highland Coast Hotels, which was founded in 2021, owns Kylesku Hotel, Newton Lodge, Tongue Hotel, Plockton Inn, Royal Golf Hotel in Dornoch and Royal Marine Hotel in Brora.