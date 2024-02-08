Spectra: 9 places to visit for food and drink during Aberdeen’s festival of light

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Spectra: 9 places to visit for food and drink during Aberdeen’s festival of light

Some of the businesses are offering special deals during the four-day festival.

The Pig's Wings serves tacos, burgers and loaded fries, to name a few things. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
By Karla Sinclair

The latest installment of Aberdeen’s festival of light, Spectra, kicks off today – and runs until Sunday (February 11).

There will be plenty of dazzling projections, sculptures and installations for all ages to check out (free of charge) during the four-day celebration.

And one thing is for sure, you’ll work up a fair appetite.

Here’s a roundup of all the food and drink spots located near the city centre artworks that I’d recommend visiting for a bite to eat during Spectra.

Dough & Co

The team at Dough & Co are aiming to make your trip to Spectra even sweeter.

Usually, the popular doughnut shop’s opening hours are 10am to 5pm daily. However, these hours will be extended from 10am to 8pm during the festival.

They will also be offering a limited edition Spectra-inspired doughnut, and a free ‘wonky’ doughnut to anyone buying a hot drink.

Address: 13 Belmont Street, Aberdeen AB10 1JR

More than 20 doughnut flavours are up for grabs at Dough & Co. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Common Sense Coffee House & Bar

Located at Union Terrace Gardens, Common Sense Coffee House & Bar will be staying open until 10pm throughout Spectra serving soup and hot chocolate, as well as a special toastie and cocktail (both inspired by the festival).

Be sure to take advantage of the venue’s food offers, such as their £9 sourdough cheese toastie and hot drink deal.

Plus, you’ll get amazing views of the displays in the gardens.

Address: Union Terrace, Aberdeen AB10 1DF

Outside Common Sense Coffee House & Bar. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Gio’s by La Lombarda

Next up, I have the perfect option for anyone after a heftier meal and/or Italian grub.

Gio’s by La Lombarda is running a special meal deal for families from today to Sunday, alongside its main menu.

With unlimited garlic bread and a choice of four classic pasta dishes with a salad, it’s a spectacular deal at as little as £11 per person. But be sure to pre-book by calling 01224 453801 or emailing gios@la-lombarda.co.uk.

Address: 2, 8 King Street, Aberdeen AB24 5AX

The gorgonzola, salsa di spinaci and bruschetta from Gio’s. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Mount

There are plenty of food and drink spots on Upperkirkgate that are well worth a visit, including Mount.

The business opened its doors in 2022, and it quickly became a go-to coffee shop for a lot of locals.

While Mount is usually open from 8.30am to 4.30pm Wednesday to Friday and 10am to 4.30pm on Saturdays and Sundays, the hours will be 9am to 9pm until next week.

It’s also located conveniently close to some of the Spectra displays at Marischal Square and Broad Street.

Address: 6 Upperkirkgate, Aberdeen AB10 1BA

Jack Sim and Lauren Livingstone, the owners of Mount. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

The Pig’s Wings

Just a short distance away from Mount is The Pig’s Wings.

If loaded fries, hot dogs and burgers that are jam-packed with tasty ingredients are up your street, then consider paying a visit to The Pig’s Wings.

I’ve stopped by on a number of occasions, and have left full and (very) satisfied every time.

What would I recommend? Without a doubt the steakhouse special loaded fries.

Address: 22 Upperkirkgate, Aberdeen AB10 1BA

A filthy burger from The Pig’s Wings. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

Grub Fresh Food

A few minutes’ away from the Pig’s Wings towards the Art Gallery, you’ll find Grub Fresh Food, which will be open well into tomorrow (Friday) and Saturday evening.

Paninis, wraps, subs, sandwiches and salads are some items to expect on the menu, along with tray bakes, coffees and teas.

The ideal spot to stop for a bite to eat if you’re seeing installations at the art gallery.

Address: 59 Schoolhill, Aberdeen AB10 1JT

Enjoy a coffee and a sweet or savoury treat at Grub during Aberdeen’s festival of light. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Upperkrust

Do you love old school sponge? I’ll assume that your answer is yes.

Well, Upperkrust will be serving just that during Spectra, as well as homemade scones with jam and cream, tomato soup, freshly-made paninis, macaroni and beef stovies, chicken fillets, coffee, and hot chocolate with cream and marshmallows.

The staff know how to spoil us.

Address: 44-46, Upperkirkgate, Aberdeen AB10 1BA

Upperkrust is known for its tempting tray bake selection, among other things. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

Shot ‘N’ Roll

Speaking of desserts, Shot ‘N’ Roll is another great suggestion for those of you with a sweet tooth.

The Trinity Centre spot is opening late from today to Sunday to make sure you’re all kept fuelled during the festival. And there will be a special Northern Lights cinnamon roll available.

Deals include a cinnamon split for £5 or a hot chocolate and any cinnamon roll for £5.

Address: Trinity Centre, Aberdeen AB11 6BE

Cinnamon roll, anyone? Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Resting Brunch Face

Resting Brunch Face is also located in Aberdeen’s Trinity Centre, too, and has quickly become a hot spot for foodies in the city.

In terms of the menu, think pancake stacks, filled bagel buns, full breakfasts, smoothies and coffees. Oh, and a few unique menu items including tattie scone nachos…

The venue will be open until 8pm every night during Spectra, so be sure to pop in by to warm up or enjoy a tasty treat.

Brunch for tea? Well, why not!

Address: Unit 10, Trinity Centre, Aberdeen AB11 6BE

The RBF filled bagel bun. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

