Woman reported for road traffic offences after Inverness crash that left four people in hospital The incident involving three vehicles happened at Caulfield Road on Sunday. By Bailey Moreton February 20 2024, 5:17 pm February 20 2024, 5:17 pm Emergency services were in attendance at a crash on Caulfield Road at Tower Road, Inverness. A woman will be reported in connection with an Inverness crash that left four people hospitalised. The collision involving three vehicles happened on Caulfield Road at Tower Road at around 12.25pm on Sunday. Three cars were involved. Earlier reports indicated two people were taken to hospital. Now Police Scotland has confirmed the actual number of people hospitalised was four. A spokesperson said: "We were called around 12.25pm to a report of a three vehicle crash on Caulfield Road at Tower Road, Inverness. "Four people were taken to hospital. "A 28-year-old woman will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal in connection with road traffic offences." Two people taken to hospital after Inverness crash
