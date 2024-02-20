Big Manny’s Pizza to open new takeaway in Stonehaven

The popular north-east takeaway Big Manny’s Pizza is coming to Stonehaven.

The pizza specialists already have shops on Aberdeen’s Holburn Street and Pittodrie Street, outlets at Cadona’s and Arcadia on Union Street, and one at Garioch Fish Bar in Inverurie.

Big Manny’s Pizza will soon be located just down from another popular takeaway in Stonehaven, The Redcloak Fish Bar, at the former Pizza the Action unit.

Located on Redcloak Drive it is part of a small retail park which also includes a Co-Op.

Big Mannys’ Pizza was launched by Philip Adams back in 2020 alongside his brother Ashley and Calum Wright from the kitchen at The Adam Lounge on Holburn Street.

The brand has been growing with several stores and outlets dotted around the north-east.

They are well-known for their 18-inch monster-sized New York-style pizzas which rival Dominoes and Papa Johns.

Big Manny’s excited to be bringing their pizza to Stonehaven

Tonight, a spokesperson for Big Manny’s said they are delighted to confirm that rumours about them heading to the coastal village are true.

They said: “We look forward to bringing our NYC-Style pizzas to the people of Stonehaven.

“It’s the perfect time to expand as our city stores are experiencing year on year growth.

“Whilst it’s our 4th franchised store it’s the second internal promotion of a store manager to franchisee.

“The people of Stonehaven reacted very positively to the rumour of us opening and now they can expect to enjoy BMP in their own town at some point towards the end of March.

“It’s the first big news of what’s going to be a big 2024 for the BMP brand.”