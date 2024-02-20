Big Manny’s Pizza to open new takeaway in Stonehaven

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Big Manny’s Pizza to open new takeaway in Stonehaven

The owners behind the successful north-east chain told The P&J when locals can expect the new pizza spot to open.

By Ross Hempseed
Work begins on transforming the old Pizza the Action unit into a new takeaway. Image: Big Manny's Pizza.
Work begins on transforming the old Pizza the Action unit into a new takeaway. Image: Big Manny's Pizza.

The popular north-east takeaway Big Manny’s Pizza is coming to Stonehaven.

The pizza specialists already have shops on Aberdeen’s Holburn Street and Pittodrie Street, outlets at Cadona’s and Arcadia on Union Street, and one at Garioch Fish Bar in Inverurie.

Big Manny’s Pizza will soon be located just down from another popular takeaway in Stonehaven, The Redcloak Fish Bar, at the former Pizza the Action unit.

Located on Redcloak Drive it is part of a small retail park which also includes a Co-Op.

Big Mannys’ Pizza was launched by Philip Adams back in 2020 alongside his brother Ashley and Calum Wright from the kitchen at The Adam Lounge on Holburn Street.

Big Manny's Pizza on Holburn Street. Image: DC Thomson.
Big Manny’s Pizza at Pittodrie Street. Image: DC Thomson.

The brand has been growing with several stores and outlets dotted around the north-east.

They are well-known for their 18-inch monster-sized New York-style pizzas which rival Dominoes and Papa Johns.

Big Manny’s excited to be bringing their pizza to Stonehaven

Tonight, a spokesperson for Big Manny’s said they are delighted to confirm that rumours about them heading to the coastal village are true.

They said: “We look forward to bringing our NYC-Style pizzas to the people of Stonehaven.

“It’s the perfect time to expand as our city stores are experiencing year on year growth.

“Whilst it’s our 4th franchised store it’s the second internal promotion of a store manager to franchisee.

“The people of Stonehaven reacted very positively to the rumour of us opening and now they can expect to enjoy BMP in their own town at some point towards the end of March.

“It’s the first big news of what’s going to be a big 2024 for the BMP brand.”

 

