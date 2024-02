Inverness road closed after crash

An Inverness road has been closed following a crash on Sunday afternoon.

The collision happened on Caulfield Road at Tower Road.

Police and ambulance crews remain at the scene. The extent of any injuries is not yet known.

Drivers are being advised to find an alternative route as Caulfield Road remains closed until further notice.

A police spokesperson said: “Officers are dealing with a road crash which has closed Caulfield Road at Tower Road, Inverness.

“Please use an alternative route.”

The ambulance service has been contacted for comment.

