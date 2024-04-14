Gallery: The best pictures of the five and 10k races at RunFest

Runners from Aberdeen and across the world took to the tarmac in the P&J’s very first Run Fest this weekend.

Over 700 people of all ages lined up at the P&J Live to take part in three different races when the starting gun was fired this morning.

Runners were given the chance to choose between a 10K, 5K and 1K junior race in a day of fun for a good cause.

The event raised money for the P&J Community Fund as part of the our 275th anniversary celebrations,

The race aided a number of great local causes as well, including; Friends of Anchor, Munlochy Animal Aid, Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance, Save Bon Accord Baths and SurfABLE Scotland.

Are you or anyone you know in the photos?

Photographers from the Press and Journal also made it down on the big day to capture all the excitement.

Here is the very best of the action from Sunday’s 5K and 10K race: