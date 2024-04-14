Gallery: The best pictures of the five and 10k races at RunFest Take a look at the very best pictures taken at the scene of this weekend's Press and Journal charity RunFest. Runners complete the course at RunFest. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson By Graham Fleming & Jamie Ross April 14 2024, 7:09 pm April 14 2024, 7:09 pm Share Gallery: The best pictures of the five and 10k races at RunFest Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/6430478/pj-run-fest-gallery/ Copy Link 0 comment Runners from Aberdeen and across the world took to the tarmac in the P&J’s very first Run Fest this weekend. Over 700 people of all ages lined up at the P&J Live to take part in three different races when the starting gun was fired this morning. Runners were given the chance to choose between a 10K, 5K and 1K junior race in a day of fun for a good cause. The event raised money for the P&J Community Fund as part of the our 275th anniversary celebrations, The race aided a number of great local causes as well, including; Friends of Anchor, Munlochy Animal Aid, Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance, Save Bon Accord Baths and SurfABLE Scotland. Are you or anyone you know in the photos? Photographers from the Press and Journal also made it down on the big day to capture all the excitement. Here is the very best of the action from Sunday’s 5K and 10K race: 5k ladies winner Hannah Mutch. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson The warm up for the 5k and 10k run. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson Participants at RunFest. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson Participants at RunFest. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson Participants at RunFest. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson Participants at RunFest. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson 5k mens winner Ben Seath. Matthew Finnie presenting the 5K and 10k male and female winners a watch, (L-R) Ben Seath, Jessica Carns, Nathan Lawson and Hannah Mutch. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
The whole Rose family took to the tarmac this morning. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson. 