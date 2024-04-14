Angus MacDonald: Scottish Cup glory can turn Aberdeen’s season around

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Angus MacDonald: Scottish Cup glory can turn Aberdeen’s season around

Dons defender insists his side can pull off a cup shock against Celtic in the semi-final.

By Paul Third
Editorial use only Mandatory Credit: Photo by Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock (14433228bp) Angus MacDonald (27) of Aberdeen during the Cinch Scottish Premiership match between Aberdeen and Dundee at Pittodrie Stadium, Aberdeen Aberdeen v Dundee, Cinch Scottish Premiership, 13-04-2024 - 13 Apr 2024
Angus MacDonald in action against Dundee on Saturday. Image: Shutterstock

Aberdeen defender Angus MacDonald is targeting Scottish Cup glory to turn the Dons’ season around.

The Dons will play out the post-split league matches in the Scottish Premiership in the bottom half of the division after failing to make the top six.

But with a trip to Hampden looming this weekend for a semi-final meeting with Celtic MacDonald believes his side can turn a disappointing campaign into a memorable one by lifting the cup for the first time since 1990.

He said: “We know what we are playing for and the fans will be right behind us. Hopefully we can go on and win it.

“If you get to the final and go on to win the cup then it turns out not to be a bad season.

“We haven’t finished where we want to be in the top half of the table as the top three or four was the aim this season.

“But we’ve had a long season and played some massive games and we will do all we can to get to a cup final.”

European hopes hinge on cup success

Angus MacDonald, left, and Jamie McGrath, applaud the Dons support at the end of Saturday’s goalless draw with Dundee. Image: Shutterstock

Aberdeen have more than winning silverware at stake with the club’s hopes of competing in Europe again next summer hingeing on them going all the way in the competition.

It’s win-or-bust for the Dons as they prepare to face the Hoops at the National Stadium.

But having held the league champions to a 1-1 draw when the sides last met at Pittodrie MacDonald believes his side can head to Glasgow with confidence.

He said: “It’s nice to lift the trophy but it’s also nice to know what would come from that as well.

“We take confidence from the draw against them here the last time and will go with a game plan.

“If we win the cup, finish as high as we can then we can say it’s not been as bad a season given some of the tough games we’ve played.”

MacDonald has the added impetus of playing at Hampden for the first time after not being involved in the League Cup semi-final or final earlier in the campaign.

He said: “It’s a massive bonus to have a fully fit squad but hopefully I can do everything I can to keep my place.”

MacDonald disappointed to miss out on top six place

Angus MacDonald congratulates Dundee’s Joe Shaughnessy as he celebrated securing a top-six place at Pittodrie. Image: SNS

It was hard to shake thoughts of what might have been for the Aberdeen players as they watched opponents Dundee celebrate securing a top-six berth at Pittodrie on Saturday.

The point gained in the goalless draw was enough for Tony Docherty’s side to pip Hibernian and Motherwell to a top-half spot.

MacDonald said: “It’s a massive achievement for them coming in as a newly promoted club.

“They were playing out of their skins to try to get top six.

“It’s disappointing that we aren’t the ones who were fighting to be in there.

“But we will do everything we can to finish as high as we can, get into a cup final then push on to next season.”

Aberdeen ended the 33-game section by playing out a game of few chances at Pittodrie.

But central defender MacDonald believes there were positives to be taken from the game ahead of the cup semi-final.

He said: “We take the positives from what was a game of two halves but we didn’t lose which is important.

“We are keeping clean sheets now which is something we weren’t doing a couple of months ago.

“It’s massive as we know what we’re up against so keeping a clean sheet in any game gives you a chance to win.

“That’s hopefully what we are going to try and do. The confidence and belief is there in the dressing room.”

