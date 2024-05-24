GALLERY: Dozens of cars and bikes join Reece Mitchell’s final journey

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
GALLERY: Dozens of cars and bikes join Reece Mitchell’s final journey

A large convoy travelled from North Kessock to Inverness to escort the 10-year-old, who died earlier this month.

By Alberto Lejarraga
Dozens of bikes and cars escorted Reece Mitchell from North Kessock to Inverness today, Friday, May 24. Image: Jason Hedges
Dozens of bikes and cars escorted Reece Mitchell from North Kessock to Inverness today, Friday, May 24. Image: Jason Hedges

Dozens of drivers and bikers gathered this afternoon to say goodbye to 10-year-old Reece Mitchell, who died earlier this month following a five-year fight with a rare form of dementia.

Reece, who was diagnosed with Batten disease at the age of 5, passed away surrounded by his family on Friday, May 10.

Batten disease is an incurable genetic disorder that affects the nervous system and causes children to experience uncontrollable seizures, dementia, loss of mobility and difficulty with speech.

Reece Mitchell with mum Donna.

Despite having a short life, Reece’s mum Donna told the Press & Journal her son had squeezed “so much into it”.

“Even though his life was short we made the best of every moment,” she said.

Touching moments from Reece Mitchell’s emotional goodbye

She explained that Reece really liked cars and “nee naws”, his name for police cars and fire engines.

Hundreds of cars and bikes gathered today to say goodbye to the 10-year-old.

Reece, from North Kessock, was escorted by a large convoy of cars and bikes from the village to William T Fraser & Son funeral home in Inverness and was given “the send-off he deserved.”

P&J photographer Jason Hedges was there to capture the poignant moment.

Dozens of bikers and drivers said goodbye to Reece Mitchell today. Image: Jason Hedges
The convoy escorted him from North Kessock to Inverness. Image: Jason Hedges
Reece Mitchell died on May 10 after a five-year fight with Batten disease. Image: Jason Hedges
Reece’s mum Donna told the Press & Journal her son had squeezed “so much into it”. Image: Jason Hedges
Reece really liked cars and “nee naws”, his name for police cars and fire engines. Image: Jason Hedges
Reece Mitchell was diagnosed with the disease at the age of 5. Image: Jason Hedges
All sorts of vehicles said good-bye to Reece today. Image: Jason Hedges <br />Pictures by JASON HEDGES
His mum Donna said: “He stole the hearts of everyone that knew him, with his cheeky smile. Image: Jason Hedges