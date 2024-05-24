GALLERY: Dozens of cars and bikes join Reece Mitchell’s final journey

Dozens of drivers and bikers gathered this afternoon to say goodbye to 10-year-old Reece Mitchell, who died earlier this month following a five-year fight with a rare form of dementia.

Reece, who was diagnosed with Batten disease at the age of 5, passed away surrounded by his family on Friday, May 10.

Batten disease is an incurable genetic disorder that affects the nervous system and causes children to experience uncontrollable seizures, dementia, loss of mobility and difficulty with speech.

Despite having a short life, Reece’s mum Donna told the Press & Journal her son had squeezed “so much into it”.

“Even though his life was short we made the best of every moment,” she said.

Touching moments from Reece Mitchell’s emotional goodbye

She explained that Reece really liked cars and “nee naws”, his name for police cars and fire engines.

Hundreds of cars and bikes gathered today to say goodbye to the 10-year-old.

Reece, from North Kessock, was escorted by a large convoy of cars and bikes from the village to William T Fraser & Son funeral home in Inverness and was given “the send-off he deserved.”

P&J photographer Jason Hedges was there to capture the poignant moment.