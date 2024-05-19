Highland mum’s tribute following death of son, 10, saying Reece made the most of ‘every single moment’

A Highland mum says her son Reece Mitchell’s 10 years of life – living with a rare illness – were filled with laughter and love.

Reece’s mum Donna, 50, said when her son died last Friday, it was on a sunny day in a garden with those who loved him most right beside him.

Reece, from North Kessock, near Inverness, died after a five-year fight with Batten disease.

The incurable genetic disorder affects the nervous system and causes children to experience uncontrollable seizures, dementia, loss of mobility and difficulty with speech.

Donna gave up work to be Reece’s full-time carer for the last five years of his life.

She believes this life may have come to an end, but Reece will still be “causing chaos” in his next one and is now “free from pain”.

Despite Reece living such a short life, Donna said he had squeezed “so much into it”.

The youngster, who was loved by all who knew him, was keen on cars and “nee naws” his name for police cars and fire engines.

Reece has two older sisters, Courtney and Alexandra.

Donna said: “He stole the hearts of everyone that knew him, with his cheeky smile.

“He was my third child and my only boy.

“He was a happy boy. At the age of three, he was diagnosed with autism, his speech was delayed and you know as a mum that something was not quite right.”

After suffering from a seizure, he was sent for further tests.

In 2018 he was diagnosed with Batten disease. It was a devastating blow to Donna and her family.

“But from that day I promised Reece there would be no tears, no worry,” Reece’s mum continued.

“We were only going to live our lives with love, fun and laughter.

“Reece was very poorly but we made the most of every single moment.

“And when it came to the end of this life he died very peacefully at Rachel House after an afternoon tea surrounded by so much love, in a garden in the sunshine.

“Even though his life was short we made the best of every moment.

“We crammed so much in and made so many memories.

“He met Callum Beattie the singer, and we went to Disneyland in Paris. He got a letter from Nicola Sturgeon and Buckingham Palace.

In the days before he died, Reece received best wishes from Scotland football players.

“He loved being on his trampoline morning, noon and night,” Donna said.

“He was full of mischief and nonsense. he could get away with anything.”

Mum’s tribute to Reece Mitchell

Giving up her work as a classroom assistant at the University of the Highlands and Islands, Reece and single mum Donna became inseparable.

She said: “Reece was only here for such a short time, he was my wee best friend, we were partners in crime.

“I wanted to be with him as much as I could, so I looked after him 24 hours a day, providing his care.

“We had one support worker, Nicola, who was absolutely brilliant. I didn’t want anyone else. I knew his time was limited and I wanted to spend every moment with him.

“I wanted his time to be filled with laughter, and it was.”

Even in their grief, the family have found time to praise the staff at Rachel House Hospice in Kinross, where Reece spent his final days.

Donna said Reece and her family had been treated with the “utmost dignity”.

“The care we received at Rachel House was second to none,” she added.

“We had a home from home there and I can not believe how incredible they are. They supported us, and what we wanted as a family, and they made it happen.

“Reece’s death was devastating, but at the same time we were in a garden together, and the the sun was shining when he passed away. It sounds strange to say it, but it was beautiful. So peaceful, so filled with love.

“It was perfect for Reece, and for us.”

Family friend Rory Anderson has set up a gofundme page in memory of Reece.

Mr Anderson wants to help the family with funeral, travel and memorial expenses and has so far raised more than £3,000.