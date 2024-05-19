Highland mum’s tribute following death of son, 10, saying Reece made the most of ‘every single moment’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Highland mum’s tribute following death of son, 10, saying Reece made the most of ‘every single moment’

Reece Mitchell, from North Kessock, near Inverness, died after a five-year fight with Batten disease.

By Louise Glen
Reeces family spent time at Rachel House in Fife in the days before he died. Pictured is Reece in a garden surrounded by his familiy.
Reece's family spent time at Rachel House in Fife in the days before he died. Image: Supplied

A Highland mum says her son Reece Mitchell’s 10 years of life – living with a rare illness – were filled with laughter and love.

Reece’s mum Donna, 50, said when her son died last Friday, it was on a sunny day in a garden with those who loved him most right beside him.

Reece, from North Kessock, near Inverness, died after a five-year fight with Batten disease.

The incurable genetic disorder affects the nervous system and causes children to experience uncontrollable seizures, dementia, loss of mobility and difficulty with speech.

Donna gave up work to be Reece’s full-time carer for the last five years of his life.

She believes this life may have come to an end, but Reece will still be “causing chaos” in his next one and is now “free from pain”.

Mum Donna Mitchell, pictured with Reece
Mum Donna, pictured with Reece when he was six. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.

Despite Reece living such a short life, Donna said he had squeezed “so much into it”.

The youngster, who was loved by all who knew him, was keen on cars and “nee naws” his name for police cars and fire engines.

Reece has two older sisters, Courtney and Alexandra.

Donna said: “He stole the hearts of everyone that knew him, with his cheeky smile.

“He was my third child and my only boy.

“He was a happy boy. At the age of three, he was diagnosed with autism, his speech was delayed and you know as a mum that something was not quite right.”

After suffering from a seizure, he was sent for further tests.

Reece Mitchell as a young boy.
Reece Mitchell as a young boy. Image: Supplied.

In 2018 he was diagnosed with Batten disease. It was a devastating blow to Donna and her family.

“But from that day I promised Reece there would be no tears, no worry,” Reece’s mum continued.

“We were only going to live our lives with love, fun and laughter.

“Reece was very poorly but we made the most of every single moment.

“And when it came to the end of this life he died very peacefully at Rachel House after an afternoon tea surrounded by so much love, in a garden in the sunshine.

“Even though his life was short we made the best of every moment.

“We crammed so much in and made so many memories.

“He met Callum Beattie the singer, and we went to Disneyland in Paris. He got a letter from Nicola Sturgeon and Buckingham Palace.

Reece Mitchell with his mum Donna
Reece Mitchell with his mum Donna in 2019. Image: Supplied

In the days before he died, Reece received best wishes from Scotland football players.

“He loved being on his trampoline morning, noon and night,” Donna said.

“He was full of mischief and nonsense. he could get away with anything.”

Mum’s tribute to Reece Mitchell

Giving up her work as a classroom assistant at the University of the Highlands and Islands, Reece and single mum Donna became inseparable.

She said: “Reece was only here for such a short time, he was my wee best friend, we were partners in crime.

“I wanted to be with him as much as I could, so I looked after him 24 hours a day, providing his care.

“We had one support worker, Nicola, who was absolutely brilliant. I didn’t want anyone else. I knew his time was limited and I wanted to spend every moment with him.

“I wanted his time to be filled with laughter, and it was.”

Even in their grief, the family have found time to praise the staff at Rachel House Hospice in Kinross, where Reece spent his final days.

The Mitchell family spent time in a garden on the day that Reece died
The Mitchell family in the garden at Rachel House. Image: Supplied

Donna said Reece and her family had been treated with the “utmost dignity”.

“The care we received at Rachel House was second to none,” she added.

“We had a home from home there and I can not believe how incredible they are. They supported us, and what we wanted as a family, and they made it happen.

“Reece’s death was devastating, but at the same time we were in a garden together, and the the sun was shining when he passed away. It sounds strange to say it, but it was beautiful. So peaceful, so filled with love.

“It was perfect for Reece, and for us.”

Family friend Rory Anderson has set up a gofundme page in memory of Reece.

Mr Anderson wants to help the family with funeral, travel and memorial expenses and has so far raised more than £3,000.

Conversation