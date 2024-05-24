Stunning £850k four-floor Georgian country house with tennis court for sale in Moray

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stunning £850k four-floor Georgian country house with tennis court for sale in Moray

The A-listed property dates from 1818 and has six bedrooms and three reception rooms spread over four floors.

By Alberto Lejarraga
The Georgian country home.
Invererne House has been described as an "appealing house with enormous potential." Image: Galbraith

A stunning Georgian country home in Moray is on the market for £850,000.

Invererne House sits on nearly seven acres of countryside about two miles north of Forres.

The A-listed property dates from 1818 and has six bedrooms and three reception rooms spread over four floors.

Invererne House is a dreamlike Georgian country home. Image: Galbraith
The Forres property sits on nearly seven acres of land. Image: Galbraith

It boasts several features from that era, including an impressive staircase, corniced ceilings and open fireplaces plus large south-facing windows with Astragal bars.

Invererne House hits the market

The property is accessed via a sweeping tree-lined driveway.

The land is also home to a tennis court, a stone-built bothy with scope for development and a productive orchard.

The reception hall. Image: Galbraith
The house has a large dining room. Image: Galbraith

Entering the ground floor, guests are welcomed by the reception hall and its gorgeous floating staircase.

This leads to the drawing room and dining room, whilst to the rear is a cosy sitting room.

The second floor is home to a cosy study room. Image: Galbraith
The drawing room. Image: Galbraith
The property comes with a well-equipped kitchen. Image: Galbraith

There is a kitchen with a hatch to the dining room, plus a butler’s pantry, boiler room, flower room and cloakroom.

On the first floor, there are six bedrooms, two bathrooms, a shower room and a dressing room.

Most of the large bedrooms boast views across the impressive garden.

Invererne House has six bedrooms. Image: Galbraith
Many of the bedrooms have views of the garden. Image: Galbraith
The property has four bathrooms. Image: Galbraith

The second floor provides access to the roof and five attic rooms.

Meanwhile, the basement provides excellent storage with a garden store, garage, workshop and several stores.

The impressive property does need some work – however, it is described by Galbraith estate agents as an “appealing house with enormous potential.”

The basement provides excellent storage. Image: Galbraith
The grounds are home to a bothy that needs repairs. Image: Galbraith

The listing reads: “Invererne House is an attractive detached grade A Listed Georgian country house dating from 1818.

“It is understood to have been built by General William Grant having acquired the property which was formerly known as Tannachy.”

It continues: “As a fine country house, Invererne has many of the features one would expect to find in a property of this age and character including; tall corniced ceilings with impressive plasterwork, open fireplaces including a wonderful white mantelpiece in the drawing room, and large south facing astragalled windows which overlook the garden.”

