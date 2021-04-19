Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Work begins on Jack Nicklaus golf course in Stonehaven

By Shona Gossip
April 19, 2021, 12:44 pm Updated: December 2, 2021, 3:36 pm
Jack Nicklaus in front of Ury House on Ury Estate, Stonehaven.
Jack Nicklaus in front of Ury House on Ury Estate, Stonehaven.

Work has finally started to bring an 18-hole golf course designed by the legendary Jack Nicklaus to Stonehaven.

Plans for the £80million championship course at the Ury Estate have been in the pipeline for years, and now work is in full swing.

Land is being prepared for the construction of the course, which is expected to open in summer 2024.

The overall development of the Ury Estate includes transforming the B-listed Ury House into apartments, with a clubhouse below, and building more than 200 homes.

My goal is to blend in a golf course that lays naturally over the landscape around Stonehaven, work to protect the existing natural surroundings, and to provide an experience that locals and visitors to Ury Estate will truly enjoy for generations to come.”

Jack Nicklaus.

Golf course designed with landscape in mind

FM Group, which is behind the multimillion-pound project, said the golf course will offer a “great deal” to the community and bring more visitors to the area.

Not only is Mr Nicklaus – known globally as the Golden Bear – an 18-time major championship winner, but he is also a renowned golf course designer with more than 265 courses on his resume.

Known for his love of Scotland, he said the Ury Estate was an obvious choice for his latest project.

A previously-released artist impression of the planned Jack Nicklaus Signature Golf course at Ury

He said: “From the first day I walked the estate and we discussed the course design, FM Group director Jonathon Milne made it very clear that the goal was to create something that would blend in naturally with the Scottish countryside.

“My philosophy has always been to work with what the natural environment has provided us with, and whenever possible create something that will enhance it, and in many cases create new and better natural habitats. And while our firm has created golf courses in 45 countries, Scotland is very special as the game of golf and to me personally.

“Some of my favourite courses are spread over the beautiful Scottish landscape and to have this opportunity to create something truly special at Ury Estate is both an honour and a great responsibility for me. My goal is to blend in a golf course that lays naturally over the landscape around Stonehaven, work to protect the existing natural surroundings, and to provide an experience that locals and visitors to Ury Estate will truly enjoy for generations to come.”

The golf course could attract more visitors to Stonehaven and the surrounding area

Golf course will drive tourism and boost local economy

Graeme Webster, golf course project manager, said they were aiming to create a “wonderful course” that sat in, and compliments, the existing terrain.

“The Jack Nicklaus signature golf course will undoubtedly be a fantastic addition to the north-east of Scotland’s already rich golf offering and one which will enhance Aberdeen’s reputation as a world-class golfing destination.”

Douglas Thomson, project director for Ury, said Mr Nicklaus’s involvement was a “ringing endorsement” for the whole scheme.

“The development has a great deal to offer the local community and will attract visitors to both Stonehaven and the surrounding area,” he said.

“The golf course is a significant addition to the Ury project and with work progressing on housing, infrastructure and the castle, it is full steam ahead this year.”

