Pro golfer Sam Locke backs Archie Open competition

By James Wyllie
May 8, 2021, 6:30 am Updated: December 2, 2021, 3:34 pm
Stonehaven golfer Sam Locke is backing The Archie Open.
Top golfer Sam Locke has announced his support for the Archie Open, a fundraising competition in aid of children’s hospitals.

The pro sportsman, from Stonehaven, is encouraging people to take part in the Archie Foundation tournament, which is running throughout May.

Any golfer of any playing standard is able to participate by donating £5 then playing a full round at a course of their choosing from anywhere in the world.

The Archie Foundation funds key roles and projects at Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital, Highland Children’s Unit in Inverness and Tayside Children’s Unit in Dundee.

It also supports Friends of the Neonatal Unit in Aberdeen and Grampian Child Bereavement Network.

Locke, 22, made headlines when he took the silver medal at the 2018 Open Championship, recognising him as the best-scoring amateur, and turned professional after.

He recently became the second player to win two Tartan Pro Tour events following victory at the Barassie Links Classic.

He said: “I’m excited to support this great cause.”

A number of north and north-east golf clubs have also announced their support for the cause, including Deeside, Dufftown, Fortrose and Rosemarkie, Inverallochy, Kintore, Muir Of Ord, Peterculter, Newburgh, Strathlene and Cullen Links.

Earlier this week The Archie Foundation announced trustee Carol Munro had become its new chairwoman.

She described the last 12 months as the charity’s “toughest year” so far, with the coronavirus pandemic causing a 67% slump in income.

Fundraising manager Jamie Smith said: “The Archie Open is great fun and you don’t have to be a champion golfer to take part.

“If you have access to a golf course and some clubs, then you can play your part in helping to raise vital funding for children and their families in one of the hospitals we support.

“We know how generous and supportive the golfing community can be.

“We received tremendous support from golfers and golf clubs in last year’s event and we’d love to build on that success this time around.”

