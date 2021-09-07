Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Peterhead lifeboat crew feature in BBC series showcasing efforts to rescue 160-tonne fishing boat

By Kirstin Tait
September 7, 2021, 6:00 am Updated: September 7, 2021, 9:56 am
RNLI Peterhead will feature on Tuesday night's episode of Saving Lives at Sea. Picture shows: Pat Davidson. Supplied by Craig Meheut.
A volunteer lifeboat crew from Peterhead will feature in the BBC series Saving Lives at Sea tonight.

The documentary series showcases the life-saving work of the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI), airing on BBC Two on Tuesday nights at 8pm.

And this week’s episode features none other than Peterhead RNLI and their efforts to launch in treacherous conditions to rescue a 160-tonne fishing vessel which was seconds away from crashing into the rocks at the Peterhead breakwater.

Filming for the series has taken place over the course of the past year, with each programme providing a unique insight into the lives and work of the charity’s lifesavers who rescue thousands of people and save hundreds of lives around both the coastline and inland waterways every year.

TV show helps drum up support for RNLI crews

The new series features more dramatic real-life rescue footage, accompanied by emotive testimonials from the volunteer crews, lifeguards and the people they rescue and their families.

The drama has been captured on special cameras by lifeboat crews and lifeguards as they welcomed film-makers into their daily routines.

Pat Davidson, coxswain aboard the Peterhead lifeboat during the rescue, says: ‘It’s great to see the work we do on TV like this.

“We’re always grateful for the support we get from the public as we rely on donations to do what we do, so it great that all our supporters now get to see, from the comfort and safety of their own front rooms, exactly how they help us save lives.’

