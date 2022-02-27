Why are there so few statues of women in Aberdeen?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Why are there so few statues of women in Aberdeen?

By Ben Hendry
February 27, 2022, 6:00 am
Why is there just one female statues in the heart of Aberdeen? Supplied by Clarke Cooper, Design team
As a city famed for its connection to granite, it’s fitting that Aberdeen chooses to immortalise so many worthy figures in stone.

William Wallace, Robert The Bruce and Robert Burns are among those whose likeness can be found in the city centre.

Other royal, military and literary figures have received the honour, towering over passers-by from on high.

Workers return the statue of Edward VII as part of the refurbishment of Union Terrace Gardens. Picture by Paul Glendell.

And they have now been joined by statues of football greats Denis Law and Alex Ferguson.

Nobody is disputing that either legendary sporting stalwart is worthy of such a tribute.

But he sculptures add to a gender imbalance that is right under our nose – and rarely mentioned.

How many of us have noticed that a solemn Queen Victoria, at Queen’s Cross, is the only famous female we have on public view in the heart of Aberdeen?

Use our interactive map to explore the city’s statues for yourself 

  • There is a second Queen Victoria statue inside the council’s Town House. It was moved indoors to prevent it from being damaged by the weather.

What do Aberdeen statues say about the city?

The way society chooses to remember certain figures is now under increasing scrutiny.

One particular ripple effect of the Black Lives Matter movement is the re-evaluation of just who should be honoured.

The debate quickly caught fire, with some statues being torn down and others coming under fresh examination.

So, is it time the Granite City looks afresh at its portfolio of public sculptures – and asks if they are truly representative of those who made a lasting mark on the north-east?

The statue of Alex Ferguson unveiled in Aberdeen on Friday. Supplied by Clarke Cooper, Design Team

‘Hidden heroines’

We have spoken to Aberdeen Women’s Alliance, two local academics, a mother and daughter duo and a playwright as part of our investigation.

And you can have your say by letting us know who you think the Granite City should be next to honour.

