News / Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire Powercut hits several Aberdeen postcodes By Daniel Boal September 9, 2021, 8:37 pm A number of properties in Aberdeen have been left without electricity due to a power cut. After receiving reports at around 7.10 pm this evening, Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks have scrambled engineers to AB16 6QD and AB16 6QE to rectify the situation. Engineers plan to have power in parts of the Sheddocksley area of the city restored just before midnight. Updates of the ongoing power outage can be followed online. If you have been affected by a loss of power tonight call SSEN on 105.