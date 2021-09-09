Darts: Scotland pairing of John Henderson and Peter Wright ease through at World Cup of Darts

The Scotland pairing of Huntly’s John Henderson and partner Peter Wright cruised into the second round at the World Cup of Darts in Germany.

“Highlander” Henderson and “Snakebite” Wright made short work of China to set up a last-16 clash with Poland, who had defeated the Czech Republic 5-2 earlier in the evening at the event in Jena.

Wright closed out the first leg after Henderson left him needing to hit double eight – and the Scots never looked back.

The Highlander repaid the favour, finishing the second leg, before Wright and then Hendo threw 180s in legs three and four, respectively, to make those two legs similarly comfortable.

A treble 20, double 12 finish saw north-east man Henderson put the match to bed after little more than 10 minutes.

Praising the raucous crowd afterwards, former world champion Wright said: “5-0 is fantastic for Scotland, me and John. It’s a brilliant start.

“I think we both owe it to the crowd, they were behind both of us.”

Henderson, who replaced another former world champion, Gary Anderson, in representing sixth seeds Scotland at the tournament, added: “It’s a privilege to put this shirt on, I’ve always said, but it’s down to them (the crowd). It’s fantastic – you’d think we were in Scotland.

“Long may it continue.

“I feel there is a wee bit of pressure on me trying to do what Gary (Anderson) did with Peter a couple of years back (winning the tournament).

“I’m trying my hardest and I feel I’ve got the game for it, but Peter’s Peter, he’s a true professional and he’ll play with anyone.”

Wright revealed he had told Henderson years ago he wanted to team up for Scotland, and described getting the chance to play together as living a “dream”.

On the clash with Poland on Friday, Henderson said: “It’ll be a close game, they’re two great players.

“We’ll be up for it tomorrow night and I’ve got the world number two by my side, so I’m alright.”