Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, October 6th 2021 Show Links
News / Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Emma Wassell to make 48th consecutive appearance for Scotland Rugby

By Sophie Goodwin
September 13, 2021, 11:45 am
Emma Wassell in action for Scotland
Emma Wassell in action for Scotland

Ellon-born Emma Wassell will play her 48th consecutive match for Scotland in their Rugby World Cup Qualifier against Italy.

Scotland will be looking to start the first of three fixtures strongly as they seek to qualify for next year’s Rugby World Cup in New Zealand.

The match will be played at the Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi in Parma, Italy where Scotland will be looking to to redeem themselves after their 20-41 defeat to the Italians back in April.

Emma Wassell , who recently moved to Loughborough Lightning from Corstorphine Cougars, was delighted to be included in the squad and hopes that Scotland’s qualifying campaign will be a success.

The second-row forward said: “I am just pleased to be in the team. My target is to be on the plane to New Zealand next year. This competition gives us a great opportunity to go forward.”

Wassell will line up with other local players Jade Konkel, Sarah Bonar, and Helen Nelsen. Bonar was born in Aberdeen while Konkel and Nelsen hail from Inverness.

Katie Dougan from Fort William is also among the substitutes.

Scotland’s Head Coach, Bryan Easson, believes his side’s hard work and determination in training proves they have what it takes to qualify.

He said: “The squad have worked tirelessly over the past year to get to this point but we know that this group of players will fully embrace the challenge ahead and will give it everything on the pitch.

“I’ve been really encouraged by the level of work and detail that the full squad has produced in camp this week and the focus now is to keep believing in ourselves.

“We know that the game against Italy is of vital importance to qualification chances and we’ll be looking to deliver a full 80-minute performance tomorrow.”

The game will be shown live on BBC Alba at 2pm. Scotland’s next qualifying fixtures against Spain and Ireland will be played September 19 and 25.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]