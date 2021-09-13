A 35-year-old man has died while out on a bike ride in Aberdeenshire.

The cyclist was on the B9126 Lyne of Skene road when he came off his bike yesterday afternoon.

A concerned member of the public raced to help him at the side of the road while paramedics made their way to scene. However, he could not be saved.

Police are now appealing for witnesses, and in particular, the driver of a dark 4×4 that was travelling north at the time.

Inspector Lorraine Mackie, from the roads unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who died.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish why the man came off his bike and so we are keen to speak to anyone who may have been on that road between 2pm and 3pm yesterday and who may have information or dash-cam footage. In particular, we are keen to trace the driver of a dark coloured 4×4 vehicle which was travelling north at the time as their information may be of assistance to our investigation.”

Police and paramedics were called to the area around 2.40pm.

Officers closed the road in both directions both directions between the A944 Aberdeen to Alford and B977 Kintore to Echt roads as medics attended to the man.

A paramedic response car, a trauma team and an ambulance crew were all dispatched.

An ambulance spokeswoman said: “We received a call at 14.38hrs on Sunday to attend a road traffic collision at Lynn of Skene. We sent a paramedic response car, a trauma team and an ambulance crew to the scene.”

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting reference number 2053 of September 12, 2021.