Supermarket worker jailed after campaign of rape and abuse against young girls

An opportunistic sex predator who sexually abused and raped two young girls was jailed for eight years today.

Aberdeen supermarket worker Venceslau Dos Santos, 75, perpetrated sex attacks on the victims that had a “long-lasting” traumatic impact on the women.

The former soldier preyed on the youngsters at addresses in Aberdeen with the abuse of one girl beginning when she was aged seven and the other being molested and raped when she was 12.

A judge told Dos Santos at the High Court in Edinburgh that he was convicted of serious sexual offences against both of them.

Lady Haldane said he had taken advantage of opportunities presented to him to sexually assault and rape each of the girls.

The judge said she had read victim impact statements from them and told him: “They make clear the profound and long-lasting psychological effect of these offences upon each of them.”

No previous convictions of any kind

She said: “I also note you have previously served as a soldier and that since you came to Scotland in 2003 you have held down steady employment in a supermarket.”

Lady Haldane said: “It is also noteworthy that you have no previous convictions of any kind and have therefore never previously served a sentence of imprisonment.”

She said that Dos Santos said he has never before been arrested or questioned by police in any country.

The judge added that in sentencing him she also took into account his age and previous health issues.

But Lady Haldane said: “All of these factors cannot distract from the seriousness of the offences for which you have been convicted.

Portuguese speaker Dos Santos, formerly of Tedder Road, Aberdeen, continues to deny the offences, the court heard.

Raped girl more than once in a single evening

He earlier denied three charges of indecent behaviour and two of rape during a trial at the High Court in Aberdeen but was convicted of the sex crimes.

He began abusing his first victim in September 2003 and touched the girl, carried out sex acts on her and went on to repeatedly rape her.

He targeted the second child from April 2004 and during the next year exposed himself, got her to carry out a sex act on him and perpetrated abusive acts on her. He also raped her more than once on a single evening.

Defence counsel David Moggach said that rather unusually Dos Santos was still working full time at the age of 75 before his conviction.

He said: “It must be acknowledged on his behalf that given the nature of the offences he has been convicted of it is inevitable it will result in a custodial sentence.”

Mr Moggach said: “It is clear that given the length of the sentence it appears he will be deported from this country.”

He said Dos Santos was held in high regard by many and added: “This is a significant fall from grace.”

Dos Santos was told he will be on the sex offenders’ register for an indefinite period.