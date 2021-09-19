Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘Be bold, be brave’: Ultra runner completes 123-mile journey across Aberdeenshire in under 24 hours

By Ross Hempseed
September 19, 2021, 4:47 pm Updated: September 19, 2021, 5:50 pm
Gavin Taylor completed the 123-mile run in less than 24 hours. Photo: Scott Baxter/DCT Media
Gavin Taylor completed the 123-mile run in less than 24 hours. Photo: Scott Baxter/DCT Media

Ex-army man, Gavin Taylor, who set himself an ambitious challenge of running 123 miles has completed the challenge in under his target of 24 hours.

Mr Taylor, from Ellon, took on the gruelling challenge to raise funds for the Scottish Association of Mental Health, a charity that is very personal to him.

Starting at Ballater in Deeside at 3pm on September 18, Mr Taylor ran 123 miles to finish in Peterhead in a time of 23 hours and 33 minutes.

He explained before the event why he decided to pursue such a daunting challenge.

He said: “I’m fundraising for SAMH as I’m all too aware of the hard times people face regarding mental health issues. The charity provides amazing services in Scotland and they cater for all kinds of mental health issues.”

Mr Taylor served in the army for nine years and has seen the impact that poor mental health can have on people such as the effects of PTSD.

After completing the challenge under his target time, Mr Taylor spoke about some of the hurdles he faced during the event.

He said: “It started it out well and I was managing to keep the pace that I had set for myself. But about 20 miles in I started to get bad stomach cramps and that forced me to lower my pace and keep at a lower but more consistent speed.

“I did this because the cramps may have forced me to stop the challenge altogether but once I had consumed some food I was able to manage the cramps for the rest of the race and as you can imagine it wasn’t easy.

“Once I realised that I wouldn’t be able to run as fast as I knew I could then I just focused on the task of completing the run in under 24 hours.”

‘This was to help those suffering from mental health and get the word out there.’

Due to the early onset of cramps, Mr Taylor had to abandon his initial plan of running at a fast pace – roughly one mile every 10 minutes – and fall back to a more steady and consistent pace.

While he was able to remain at the same pace throughout the majority of the 123 miles, he had to stop for longer than expected fuel breaks to restore and re-energise.

Not only did he have to cope with stomach issues during the race, but Mr Taylor also had until the day before the race been fending off a case of Lyme disease.

Mr Taylor was supported on the day by his family and friends, who at points were running or cycling alongside him with his son riding his bike on the final leg from Maud to Peterhead.

Gavin Taylor has been able to raise thousands of pounds for the Scottish Association of Mental Health through this challenge.

Mr Taylor said: “Having everyone out and supporting me was a major boost and helped me through some of the tougher sections of the route.

“It was an incredibly emotional moment to see the finish line after such an intense run, and all your family and friends are cheering you on to make it that last little distance and I admit I did break down in tears at that moment.”

Mr Taylor achieved his target of raising £5,000 to help the SAMH with their support services for those suffering from mental health issues.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]