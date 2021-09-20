Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Do you want new railway platforms at Cove, Altens and Newtonhill? Time to have your say

By Philippa Gerrard
September 20, 2021, 5:00 pm Updated: September 27, 2021, 4:40 pm
Would you support the creation of new stations at Cove, Altens and Newtonhill?
A new survey has launched today to find out what north-east citizens think about introducing a series of new train stations south of Aberdeen.

North-east regional transport body Nestrans is running the study and says it wants to identify exactly what would encourage people to travel in a “sustainable way” between the Granite City and Laurencekirk.

In particular, the group is looking into the possibility of creating new railway stops at Cove, Altens and Newtonhill.

How can I take part?

The online survey opened today and will be running for four weeks before it winds down on October 18, 2021.

The study is being funded by Transport Scotland’s Local Rail Development Fund. It will focus on investigating rail options but organisers are keen to hear views on a wide range of travel possibilities such as cycle paths and bus networks.

Chair of Nestrans, councillor Sandra Macdonald is encouraging anyone who lives or travels in the area to take part:

“This survey provides an excellent opportunity to share your views on the existing network,” she said.

“We also want to hear how you plan to travel along this corridor in the future, and what we can do to improve what is available for sustainable and active travel.”

A step forward in connecting the north-east

This survey is far from the first time we’ve heard about improving the rail offering south of Aberdeen.

In 2019, £80,000 in funds were freed up by Transport Secretary Michael Matheson for Nestrans to begin exploring opening a series of new platforms which communities say they have been crying out for.

Newtonhill residents have long been campaigning to have their local railway station re-opened.

In Newtonhill for example many residents have indicated a wish to reopen the former train station which was in operation for more than 100 years before it closed in 1956.

Meanwhile, it is thought that new stations at Cove and Altens will build on already established transport projects such as the AWPR – allowing for easier access to Aberdeen and, by extension, the north-east.

Stephen Flynn, MP for Aberdeen South, has welcomed news of the consultation:

“This is big step forward for those of us who want to see rail stops in the south of the city and it’s really important that people living in areas like Cove get involved and contribute to the consultation to make their voices heard.”

Stephen Flynn, MP for Aberdeen South, is behind the idea of creating a new station at Cove.

He acknowledges that while this survey is far from the end of the line, it is a step in the right direction.

“A rail stop in Cove could be just the ticket to not only boost connectivity and lessen traffic in the town, but it could also ramp up footfall in our city centre – let’s keep the plans on track by responding to the consultation and hopefully, not before long, we will be full steam ahead.”

Take part in the survey here.

