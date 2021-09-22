Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Work on delayed city school to begin in weeks after row resolved

By Jamie Hall
September 22, 2021, 6:00 am
Countesswells School was originally meant to open this year.

A row over developer contributions for a new city school has been resolved, paving the way for work to begin in a matter of weeks.

Earlier this year it emerged the Countesswells School project was in jeopardy because of the wrangles amid a disagreement between Aberdeen City Council and Countesswells Development Limited (CDL).

Local authority officials feared the school – the first of three to be built in the new community in the west of the city – would have to be scrapped.

However, it is understood the issue has been resolved, and work on the building – which was initially due to open this year – will finally begin in the coming weeks.

The site will be handed over to contractors later this month, with the long-awaited opening of the new school expected in time for the 2023/24 academic year.

School news is ‘relief’ for community

Local councillor Martin Greig, the Liberal Democrats’ education spokesman, described the news as “a relief”.

“Parents and pupils have been extremely patient in waiting for work on the school to move on,” he added.

Councillor Martin Greig represents Countesswells.

“This is a brand new residential area in the city that desperately needs this primary school to happen without delay.

“I am delighted that we now have a definite plan of action. Autumn 2023 seems a long time off and I am keen that there are no further hold-ups in the construction timetable.”

Building is ‘basic need’ for area

In April, at a private meeting of the local authority’s capital programme committee, councillors agreed any delay to the school project “lay solely with the developer and not with the council”.

Local representatives branded the situation “unacceptable” and claimed a school in the area was a “basic need” for residents.

Children living in Countesswells currently attend the former Hazlewood School building, located more than three miles away on King’s Gate.

The new building is one of four being constructed in the city at a combined cost of £100 million.

However, the Countesswells facility is now expected to cost £18.9 million – more than £6 million less than originally predicted.

CDL previously put the delays down to “economic turmoil” caused by Covid-19 and described the school as “an important and much-needed element of the social and physical infrastructure of the growing community at Countesswells”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]