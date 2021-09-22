Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

£200k project to end ‘gridlock’ at Aberdeenshire nature reserve car park

By Kirstin Tait
September 22, 2021, 5:51 pm Updated: September 22, 2021, 5:53 pm
Work to begin on St Cyrus Nature Reserve car park revamp next week. Picture by Nature Scot.
Work to begin on St Cyrus Nature Reserve car park revamp next week. Picture by Nature Scot.

A £200,000 project to upgrade the busy car park at a north-east nature reserve will get under way next week.

Following “years of planning”, work to improve the St Cyrus National Nature Reserve (NNR) car park will begin on Tuesday.

The works have been made possible through support from the Rural Tourism Infrastructure Fund in partnership with Aberdeenshire Council.

The car park will be made bigger, with clearly marked bays – which will accommodate vehicles that are currently forced to park along the roadside.

Panoramic view of St Cyrus Beach.

More than that, the project will also involve upgrading the toilet facilities and creating an enhanced accessible toilet with a hoist and changing table.

The plans also include cycle parking, EV charging and chemical waste disposal for camper vans.

It comes after staff at St Cyrus NNR said it “got pretty chaotic” last summer, with visitors struggling to squeeze into the current car park.

In July, those at the nature reserve reminded visitors that it was “really really busy” and that “there are simply not enough spots to everyone”.

They were also forced to advise people not to park in laybys “as it creates gridlock”.

Ambulance unable to bypass cars

In the same month. an ambulance was blocked from reaching a casualty at St Cyrus Beach due to the the amount of cars parked along verges.

Speaking at the time, police said medics only managed to reach the individual “by luck”.

Now, those behind the project say that the upgrades will “give visitors a welcoming safe arrival with clear entrances, exits and bays” – all due to be completed by spring 2022.

Gridlocked roads at St Cyrus

As the start of the construction works approach, staff have warned visitors that there will be a reduced area available for parking and there may be short periods when the car park is closed altogether.

Therese Alampo, St Cyrus NNR manager, said: “It’s going to be so exciting to finally see the carpark improvements taking shape, offering visitors a welcoming safe arrival with clear entrances, exits and bays.

‘It will make a big difference to visitor experience’

“It will be a much more fitting way to start their stay on this wonderful NNR.  We’d ask everyone to bear with us while work is underway and to understand that we will have reduced capacity for parking during this time.”

Jo Robinson, VisitScotland regional director for Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire, added: “I am delighted to see work beginning on this important project – I live locally and the beach is one of my favourite places to visit with my family, so I have seen first-hand some of the challenges that have arisen here around visitor management.

“Once complete, the car park and associated new facilities will be a very welcome addition and make a big difference to the visitor experience.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal