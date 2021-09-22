Police help reunite lost dog in Aberdeen with family

Police in the north-east have reunited a dog with its family after officers stepped in to care for it.

The pet was brought in by officers in Bucksburn after it was found on Cairnfield Circle in Aberdeen.

They had responded to a call on Wednesday about the St Bernard dog appealed for help to trace the owner.

UPDATE Found Dog – Cairnfield Circle, #AberdeenThank you to everyone who shared or commented on our earlier post.Happy to report the dog is reunited with their family. #KeepingPeopleSafe #KeepingDogsSafe Posted by North East Police Division on Wednesday, 22 September 2021

Police reported at about 10.30pm the same day that they had reunited the dog with its family – and thanked members of the public for their help with the appeal.