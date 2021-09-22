Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Police help reunite lost dog in Aberdeen with family

By Lauren Taylor
September 22, 2021, 10:08 pm Updated: September 23, 2021, 9:22 am
Police at Bucksburn Police Office responded to a call earlier this evening regarding the dog who was found on Cairnfield Circle, Aberdeen
Police in the north-east have reunited a dog with its family after officers stepped in to care for it.

The pet was brought in by officers in Bucksburn after it was found on Cairnfield Circle in Aberdeen.

They had responded to a call on Wednesday about the St Bernard dog appealed for help to trace the owner.

UPDATE Found Dog – Cairnfield Circle, #AberdeenThank you to everyone who shared or commented on our earlier post.Happy to report the dog is reunited with their family. #KeepingPeopleSafe #KeepingDogsSafe

Posted by North East Police Division on Wednesday, 22 September 2021

Police reported at about 10.30pm the same day that they had reunited the dog with its family – and thanked members of the public for their help with the appeal.

 

