One taken to hospital following two-car crash on Aberdeenshire road

A person has been taken to hospital following a two-car crash.

Police were called to B9001 Inverurie to Rothienorman road at around 10.10am after receiving reports of an incident at the Gunhill Crossroads near Daviot.

Officer confirmed one person has been taken to hospital following the collision of the two vehicles.

A police spokesman said: “We received report of a two-car crash on the B9001 at Gunhill crossroads around 10.10am on Sunday, September 26.

“One person was taken to hospital by ambulance.”