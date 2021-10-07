Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Motors

Vicki Butler-Henderson: Petrol range anxiety and new power options

By Vicki Butler-Henderson
October 7, 2021, 11:45 am
Vicki discusses the petrol shortage, garage queues and other fuel options.

For the first time, drivers of electric cars were allowed to feel a little smug as the tables turned and diesel and petrol owners were the ones to experience range anxiety.

Last week’s stomach-churning feeling of not knowing if you’d make it to the fuel station or, even if you did, there’d be any fuel at the pump, was felt by millions of us.
Another bonding experience the nation could do without…

My anxiety levels reached a new high when I arrived 80 miles away from home for a job, with 12 miles of fuel left in the car.

Fuel supply issues

EV drivers have the last laugh as people queue at the petrol pumps.

I’d passed a dozen fuel stations en route and most of them were closed, but I did join the long queue at two of them, hopeful I’d be lucky – only to reach the pumps and see that diesel was all the garage had left. I needed petrol.

Where was a staff member informing us of this at the start of each queue? Customer-relations had gone as AWOL as the next tanker. And so, anger joined my anxiety.

Petrol limits and range anxiety

At my destination, though, and with a gesture to restore my faith in humankind, a colleague took my car and queued for an hour-and-a-half for a £30 limit of petrol.

This allowed me to start the day’s “Historics Auction” on time (and sell many cars that run on petrol…!), and enable me to get home afterwards. I was so grateful.

There is another power source, though, that would let you pass plenty of petrol stations with a smile on your face – and that’s hydrogen.

You fill up the tank in the same way as normal, with a hose and a nozzle, and but it’s hydrogen that goes into the car. This combines with oxygen from the atmosphere in a fuel cell stack, which creates electricity to powers the car’s motor.

A plug-in alternative

Hydrogen fuel offers a real alternative to petrol.

I drove one of the few hydrogen cars on the market, the Toyota Mirai, which can go for around 400 miles between fill-ups.

But it’s not all perfect. There aren’t many hydrogen fuel stations in the UK – just 11 at the moment, with two in Scotland, both of which are in Aberdeen. Great news if you live around there!

And then there’s the question of getting the hydrogen in the first place – which requires energy – and to make that energy clean, you have to use wind and solar power.

The enthusiastic and dedicated hydrogen fraternity is working super hard to achieve more of this, and to make it as cheap as plug-in power. But there’s a way to go yet.

So what’s the best solution for the immediate future? Become an HGV driver and drive your own petrol tanker.

You Tube: The CAR Girl Vicki Butler-Henderson
Twitter: @vb_h

