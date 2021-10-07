Cove Rangers midfielder Robbie Leitch keen to advance in SPFL Trust Trophy

Robbie Leitch hopes Cove Rangers continue their impressive recent form by having an extended run in the SPFL Trust Trophy.

Cove face Albion Rovers at home on Saturday with a chance to get through to the quarter-finals of the competition, where they would be at home to either Alloa Athletic or Rangers B.

Paul Hartley’s side are joint-top of League One, having won their last three games, and Leitch feels they are capable of extending that and going further in the tournament.

He said: “I think they’ll come up with a gameplan because it’s at Cove and it’ll be a tough game. Hopefully we can keep this run going and take it into the next league game at East Fife.

“You want a good run in the competition. We’ve got a home tie which benefits us a bit more. We want to go far in the competition.

“Winning games gives everybody confidence. I don’t know if a few other boys will get a game this weekend but that would put them in good stead for the league as well.

“That brings competition for places and that’s what you need in a squad, if you want to try win a league or a cup.”

Leitch has been impressed with the form of Rory McAllister, who took his tally to nine for the season with a hat-trick against Alloa Athletic.

He added: “He’s fantastic, he’s so good. He scores so many goals. We’ve got two of the best strikers in the lower divisions (with Mitch Megginson) and they’re good to play with.

“You know how many goals they’ve scored over their career. Hopefully a few of us can get some more as well, especially myself.

“Hopefully I can get to 10. Playing in this team, there’s always chances so it’s just up to you to take them.

“It’s a really positive place to be with the last three wins. With the players we’ve got we should be winning these games and everyone in the squad is enjoying themselves.

“I got a couple of goals a few weeks ago and hopefully I can add more to my game. I like playing centrally but I can play wide. Anywhere the gaffer puts me I can play, as long as I’m in the starting 11.

“The team is obviously doing well so if you’re in the team and playing well, that’s exactly what you want to be doing.”