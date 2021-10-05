Man charged with attempted robbery over failed Garthdee shop raid

A man has appeared in court charged with attempted robbery after a failed shop raid in Garthdee.

James Townsley, 21, made no plea when he appeared before Aberdeen Sheriff Court over the incident, which took place at Gaitside Stores, on Gaitside Drive, Aberdeen.

The alleged crime happened just before 8pm on September 20.

Townsley made no plea when he appeared before the court.

He is facing one charge of attempted robbery and another of being in possession of an offensive weapon.

Police made a public plea for information and said three men – including one brandishing a knife – allegedly entered the store before fleeing empty-handed.

Officers carried out a thorough search of the area and encouraged those within the Garthdee community to try to remember if they saw any suspicious behaviour in the area that day.

