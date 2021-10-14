Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aldi reaffirms commitment to opening new store in Stonehaven

By Ross Hempseed
October 14, 2021, 10:48 am Updated: October 14, 2021, 11:42 am

Aldi has reaffirmed its commitment to opening a new store in Stonehaven as part of its two-year expansion plan.

The retailer is looking to open 100 new stores across the UK after part of a £1.3billion expansion, and is now on the hunt for appropriate sites.

Stonehaven currently does not have a major supermarket, although Morrisons has teamed up with FM Group as part of the ongoing Ury Estate development.

Its plans are currently under consideration by Aberdeenshire Council.

Aldi announced plans to open in Stonehaven earlier this year, and is now looking for land large enough to accommodate a 20,000sqft store and 100 parking spaces.

Currently, the retailer has 96 Scottish stores across the country, with five stores in and around Aberdeen.

It is investing £20 million in four new stores this year, including one at nearby Portlethen Retail Park, which will be opened by Olympic rower Karen Bennett on October 21.

Richard Thornton, communications director at Aldi UK, said: “We’re continuing to gain even more customers – with over 60% of UK households shopping with Aldi in the last year.

“Our focus is on expanding our store estate, making sure Aldi is accessible to as many of these new shoppers across the country as possible.

“Looking ahead, we are excited to provide millions of new customers with access to Aldi’s award-winning quality and unbeatable value as we create even more places and more ways to shop with us.”

