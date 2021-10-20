Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Andrew Martin: Brabus badge pride and heartache

By Andrew Martin
October 20, 2021, 5:00 pm Updated: October 20, 2021, 6:45 pm
The BRABUS badge: something to be proud of but a bit of a headache, too?

The best car I’ve ever driven! And it’s gone!

It was love at first sight. The Brabus badge winked at me from under a car cover. I was back at primary school and a girl out of my league was talking to me.

My face went red, and then I made a proposal: “Keith if you ever want to sell her, can you let me know?” About three years later the call came.

You’ve made a mistake buying that Aston Martin, should have kept the BRABUS

My good friend was having a clear out, and I bought the car without even driving it (although I had sat in the driver’s seat… once).

My betrothed lived in the climate-controlled storage at Grampian Transport Museum when I bought her, so in the following April we set off to collect her.

The Aston at the local tip.

“Sorry, Keith,” I thought to myself. “You’ve made a mistake buying that Aston Martin, should have kept the Brabus.”

A thought reinforced years later when, as you know, I had an Aston Martin DB11 AMR for a while as I wanted to prove it could be an everyday Supercar.

Yes, I proved the Aston could be an everyday car for me; I took it to the tip, the supermarket, it sat outside on the drive, did a few long distance runs, parked it at The Horn for a bacon roll, and took it on nights out.

The BRABUS: a better driver’s car than an Aston.

I found the Aston relaxing and comfier than my Skechers with their relaxed fit memory foam, but – and this is important – wheel to wheel despite the alleged 630bhp AMR engine, the BRABUS is the better driver’s car.

And it’s not just me saying this. I let another respected road tester drive my car, and he agreed. My car’s engine had the magic done on it by the best engine builder BRABUS had back in 2004, so perhaps 550bhp is a conservative number? It was also the most expensive car Brabus did that year at £168k.

How can I describe this value for money? Well, it can be superbike quick on back roads and handles perfectly. The work done on the engine was good, very good, but the work on suspension was even better.

It’s like taking the four-wheel drive 405 hp Massey Ferguson MF 8700 S to work on the allotment

It is derestricted so could crack 200mph, allegedly, yet so refined and serene a passenger can sleep in an air conditioned and massaging chair at the same time. Visually, it’s automotive art to those in the know, with that slightly lowered body.

And a Q car, too, as you don’t attract unwanted attention or envy on the road. Which appeals to the other love of my life I live with, as she will not willingly go near an Aston Martin. In summary, then, it’s perfect.

The BRABUS interior.

I loved it so much I used to sneak into the garage when feeling a little down, just to sit in the beautifully trimmed cabin, walk round admiring it, then cover it up again with a feeling that all was well in the world.

So why have I sold it? Good question. Well, in 2021, and on our rural roads, it just doesn’t work. None of us could ever use the power on tap. It’s like taking the four-wheel drive 405 hp Massey Ferguson MF 8700 S to work on the allotment.

50 years of the Mercedes-Benz R107 SL

Now, look at the alloy wheels. The tyre sidewall has the depth of 1500 grade of sandpaper. So, when the wheel rolls over a pothole, the alloy buckles. That’ll be a few hundred pounds to repair. If you are lucky. New one, sir? That’ll be £2500. I was lucky, once.

However, these aren’t the real reasons it had to go. No, “she” was causing me to lose my mind. As all honeys do. If it was wet, and it usually is, I was so upset being out with her I wasn’t enjoying actually driving.

Good looks – but heartache, too.

We never went to the supermarket together. In fact, any parking was an anxious experience of multiple movements. It gets worse; when at a farm shop I asked some well-meaning but spatially unaware soul to move his car as he was too close to her.

Last year when on a trip, the hotel booking at our main hotel was on the strength of having the safest spot in the car park being reserved for her. No one was allowed in the next space, as two were reserved.

At the end of our relationship, I didn’t even like carrying passengers

I knew I’d lost it when at another hotel on the trip I moved her three times to secure the safest spot.

That evening, after a night out I went to the car park in my pyjamas to check her, then, having found a small bird deposit on the bonnet had to wash the whole panel. Then shift her to another spot.

The BRABUS engine.

At the end of our relationship, I didn’t even like carrying passengers, as sometimes grit would get onto the Brabus logoed Axminster. I was so obsessed with keeping her perfect I had lost all the enjoyment.

I wasn’t sure what Sting meant when he sang “If you love somebody set them free”. I do now.

Under cover and out of sight.

 

