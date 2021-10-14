Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aberdeenshire farmers among winners at the 2021 Farmers Weekly Awards

By Ellie Milne
October 14, 2021, 4:38 pm Updated: October 14, 2021, 4:45 pm
Craig Michie and Harriet Ross from Aberdeenshire have been recognised at the Farmers Weekly Awards 2021

Two farmers from Aberdeenshire have been recognisned for their innovation, commitment and hard work at this year’s Farmers Weekly Awards.

Craig Michie, from Lochend of Barra, has been awarded Poultry Farmer of the Year for his focus on customer needs and a “canny approach” to marketing.

Barra Bronzes was launched around eight years ago when Mr Michie decided to leave town planning to begin turkey production on his parents’ arable farm.

A Farmers Weekly spokeswoman said: “His use of internet sales and smart branding has driven the business forward, and he has several ideas for future development, including building a turkey “drive-thru” to sell his tasty burgers.

“His enthusiasm for turkeys in particular and the poultry sector in general is infectious, making him a worthy winner.”

The Barra farmer hopes to grow turkey numbers to 5,000 in five years with plans to sell the birds as carbon neutral in the future.

Craig Michie has won Poultry Farmer of the Year. Supplied by Farmers Weekly.

‘A credit to the industry’

The award for Young Farmer of the Year 2021 was presented to Harriet Ross from Udny.

The 29-year-old grew up on a family arable farm and now runs her parents’ enterprise alongside a successful pig farm and a livery diversification.

With her partner, she holds a 10-year tenancy at Newseat of Drumbreck which is predominantly run as an arable unit with 2,400 B&B pigs.

A Farmers Weekly spokeswoman said: “Harriet has shown great ambition, determination and skill to achieve her goals and manage multiple enterprises.

“She has worked hard to establish a sustainable and profitable business and is ready to adapt to future challenges. She is passionate about farming and increasing her knowledge and is a credit to the industry.”

Miss Ross was praised for her ambition, interest in public engagement and consideration for sustainability and the carbon footprint in her work.

Harriet Ross is the 2021 Young Farmer of the Year. Supplied by Farmers Weekly.

The awards

As well as spreading best practice in the farming world, the awards aim to inform the public of the role farmers play in today’s society.

The winning farmers were awarded a yellow wall plaque which has become a symbol of the achievements of more than 500 individuals and businesses since the launch of the awards 17 years ago.

Among the winners was broadcaster Jeremy Clarkson who received the award for Farming Champion of the Year. He was recognised for spreading the farming message to a large audience through his Amazon Prime series Clarkson’s Farm.

The awards were presented during a ceremony at Grosvenor House Hotel in London on October 7.

