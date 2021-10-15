Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sir Alex Ferguson to help unveil new Denis Law statue in Aberdeen next month

By Alastair Gossip
October 15, 2021, 12:00 am
Sir Alex Ferguson, pictured here with Denis Law and his wife Diana, will unveil a new statue to The Lawman in Aberdeen next month.

One of Scotland’s greatest ever footballers will visit Aberdeen next month to see the unveiling of a new statue in his honour.

Denis Law, who grew up in Printfield in the Granite City, will be visiting his hometown for the grand reveal on November 18.

Sir Alex Ferguson, another celebrated figure in the north-east game, having managed Aberdeen FC to European glory in 1983, is expected to have some part in the ceremony.

The announcement follows concerns about the weight of the bronze figure, arm aloft in celebration as a homage to the Lawman’s iconic goal celebration.

It was feared to be too heavy for its planned perch near Provost Skene’s House.

More than 15,000 people lined Union Street in 2017 to see Denis Law be awarded the Freedom Of Aberdeen. Photo: Kami Thomson/DCT Media

But the council has now confirmed, the statue titled ‘Legend’ is to be put at the gable end of the 16th Century building.

The statue’s unveiling has become all the more poignant this year, as the footballing great revealed in August that he has been diagnosed with mixed dementia.

Sporting legend Denis Law said: “I am honestly humbled that a statue is to be erected in the heart of my beloved home city. Aberdeen and the people of Aberdeen mean everything to me.

“This is truly a huge privilege and I would like to thank Aberdeen City Council and Denis Law Legacy Trust for honouring me in such a manner.”

The 4.5-tonne tribute to the 81-year-old belongs to the Denis Law Legacy Trust and has been in storage since it was commissioned.

Aberdeen’s Common Good Fund put up half the £25,000 cost of installing the statue next to the Granite City’s oldest surviving home.

Provost Skene’s House has been converted to accommodate a Hall Of Heroes celebrating those who have made the biggest impression on the north-east. Both Law and Sir Alex feature prominently.

It opened to the public last week.

Sir Alex Ferguson is one of those remembered in the Hall Of Heroes at Provost Skene’s House.

Ferguson, 79, went on to manage Manchester United – the same club where Law, also known as The King during his playing days, earned his worldwide fame and highest accolades.

Through his charity, the proud Aberdonian has helped use sport to reach the city’s youngsters through the Streetsport initiative, as well having helped bring the all-weather Cruyff Courts to his hometown.

Council finance convener Ryan Houghton said: “Denis Law is a truly inspirational figure, who transcends his sport and is held in the deepest regard and affection by the people of Aberdeen.

“The honour would be ours in welcoming Denis and Sir Alex to the city, where they have done so much to further Aberdeen’s success and our standing in the world.

“The council is delighted to be supporting this project.”

Denis Law: A celebrated footballer in Aberdeen, despite never playing for The Dons

Having attended Powis Academy, Law, aged 16, moved away to pursue a career that would take him to Huddersfield, Manchester City twice, Torino and Old Trafford.

Denis Law, in front of the ‘United Trinty’ statue outside Old Trafford, which celebrates his time in a Manchester United shirt, along with George Best and Sir Bobby Charlton. Photo: Paul Cooper/Shutterstock

There, he partnered up with George Best and Sir Bobby Charlton to become the club’s Holy Trinity – remembered themselves with a statue outside the home ground of Manchester United.

In 1964, Law became the only Scot to ever win the Ballon d’Or, or men’s European Player Of The Year, and remains joint top scorer for the national side.

There is already a statue of him, arm raised celebrating his 1967 goal against England, at Aberdeen Sports Village – and he was awarded the Freedom Of Aberdeen in 2017.

The two kings of Aberdeen: Law statue will be feet away from Robert The Bruce figure

Initially, there had been hopes the statue would be installed across the road from the monument of King Robert The Bruce outside of Marischal College, which was produced by the same sculpture, Alan B Heriot.

The statue of King Robert The Bruce, outside Marischal College, was sculpted by Alan B Heriot – as too is the new Denis Law statue. Photo: Chris Sumner

But councillors voted to place it on the other side of the Marischal Square offices in the hope of drawing people to the revamped Provost Skene’s House.

But for David Suttie, of the Denis Law Legacy Trust, a line of sight is enough.

He said: “We are delighted the statue of Denis Law is to be erected in the city centre at Marischal Square, close to Provost Skene’s House and in eyesight of King Robert the Bruce.

“Denis Law is known throughout the world as ‘The King’ so this means that Aberdeen will have a fabulous tourist attraction in the heart of the city – the two kings of Aberdeen.”

