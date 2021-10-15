Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Police reappeal after missing Aberdeen woman not seen for almost one week

By Kirstin Tait
October 15, 2021, 12:19 pm Updated: October 15, 2021, 12:21 pm
Laura Anderson has been reported missing from the Torry area of Aberdeen.

Police have issued a second appeal for information about a missing 41-year-old woman from the Torry area of Aberdeen.

Police were “anxious” to trace Laura Anderson who had not been seen for two days at the time of the first appeal.

Six days on, the 41-year-old has still not been found, forcing police to issue a second public appeal.

Reported missing on Saturday, she is described as being 5ft 6ins, with blue eyes and brown hair.

Police believe she is in the Aberdeen City area.

Anyone who may have information on her whereabouts are being asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number PS-20211010-1965 or by using the contact us form on their website.

In a statement, police said: “Police in the north-east are renewing an appeal to help trace Laura who was reported as missing from the Torry area of Aberdeen on Saturday, October 9.

“Laura is described as being 5’6” tall, with blue eyes and brown hair. She is thought to be in the Aberdeen City area.

“Anyone with information as to her whereabouts, can contact Police Scotland on 101 or via the Contact Us form on our website quoting incident number PS-20211010-1965.”

