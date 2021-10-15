Police reappeal after missing Aberdeen woman not seen for almost one week

Police have issued a second appeal for information about a missing 41-year-old woman from the Torry area of Aberdeen.

Police were “anxious” to trace Laura Anderson who had not been seen for two days at the time of the first appeal.

Six days on, the 41-year-old has still not been found, forcing police to issue a second public appeal.

Reported missing on Saturday, she is described as being 5ft 6ins, with blue eyes and brown hair.

Police believe she is in the Aberdeen City area.

Anyone who may have information on her whereabouts are being asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number PS-20211010-1965 or by using the contact us form on their website.

Renewed Appeal – Missing Person – Laura Anderson (41), AberdeenPolice in the North East are renewing an appeal to help… Posted by North East Police Division on Friday, 15 October 2021

In a statement, police said: “Police in the north-east are renewing an appeal to help trace Laura who was reported as missing from the Torry area of Aberdeen on Saturday, October 9.

“Laura is described as being 5’6” tall, with blue eyes and brown hair. She is thought to be in the Aberdeen City area.

“Anyone with information as to her whereabouts, can contact Police Scotland on 101 or via the Contact Us form on our website quoting incident number PS-20211010-1965.”