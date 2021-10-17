Missing Torry woman Laura Anderson, found safe and well By Daniel Boal October 17, 2021, 2:30 pm Police have confirmed Laura Anderson has been found safely. An Aberdeen woman who was reported missing last week has been found safe and well. Police launched an appeal to find Laura Anderson after she disappeared from the Torry area of the city. Officers had been “anxious” to track down the 41-year-old as the days went on. Police have now confirmed she has been found safe and well. Update – missing woman Laura Anderson tracedWe are pleased to confirm that Laura Anderson, 41, reported missing from… Posted by North East Police Division on Sunday, 17 October 2021 Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up More from the Press and Journal Search for missing creel fisherman stood down – but will resume in morning Weekend court roll – our round-up of the most-read cases of the week Missing 83-year-old man from Peterhead found ‘safe and well’ Missing pensioner traced safe and well, police say