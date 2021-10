POSCO’s bid for Senex could be Australia’s largest upstream takeover since 2018 Australian east coast gas producer Senex Energy (AX:SXY) said today that it had received a $605 million takeover offer from POSCO International (KS:047050) and has embarked on an exclusive period of due diligence with the South Korean trader.

Woodside teams up with Heliogen on ‘breakthrough’ solar tech in US Australian liquefied natural gas (LNG) developer Woodside (ASX:WPL) is collaborating with US-based Heliogen, a provider of AI-enabled concentrated solar energy, to build a 5 MW commercial-scale demonstration facility in California.

Koreans eye Indonesia offshore decommissioning market Korean firm Samin MTS is teaming up with Pertamina offshoot Elnusa (IDX:ELSA) to tap Indonesia’s giant offshore decommissioning wave.