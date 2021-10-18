Travel disruption in Aberdeen city centre following car crash

Traffic has been disrupted in Aberdeen city centre following a car crash.

Police attended the scene of the crash at the junction of Market Street and Guild Street near Union Square Shopping Centre.

Traffic in the area was restricted in all directions and moving slowly.

Market Street was down to one lane heading northbound while Guild Street was closed westbound, but has since re-opened.

A number of bus services were also disrupted due to the crash.

First Aberdeen has confirmed that a number of its services which travel along Guild Street are being diverted due to the crash.

Services 3, 3A, 12 and 20 will instead travel via North Esplanade West and South College Street before heading onto Bridge Street.

⚠️ SERVICE UPDATE ⚠️ Due to an incident on Guild Street our 3/3A/12 & 20 services heading outbound are diverting via North Esplanade West and South College Street onto Bridge Street. We are sorry for any inconvenience caused. — First Aberdeen (@FirstAberdeen) October 18, 2021

Meanwhile, Stagecoach Bluebird has said they are unable to operate any buses on Union Street until further notice.

The 59 service to Northfield is being diverted through the bus station.

#NscotServiceUpdate #Aberdeen

Good Afternoon Due to a car accident on Market Street in Aberdeen we are currently unable to service Union Street until further notice. Sorry for any inconvenience caused. pic.twitter.com/pkebicC92v — Stagecoach Bluebird (@StagecoachBBird) October 18, 2021

Police have been contacted for comment.

More to follow.