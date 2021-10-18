Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Travel disruption in Aberdeen city centre following car crash

By Ellie Milne
October 18, 2021, 2:35 pm Updated: October 18, 2021, 3:08 pm
Traffic is moving slowly in the area

Traffic has been disrupted in Aberdeen city centre following a car crash.

Police attended the scene of the crash at the junction of Market Street and Guild Street near Union Square Shopping Centre.

Traffic in the area was restricted in all directions and moving slowly.

Market Street was down to one lane heading northbound while Guild Street was closed westbound, but has since re-opened.

A number of bus services were also disrupted due to the crash.

First Aberdeen has confirmed that a number of its services which travel along Guild Street are being diverted due to the crash.

Services 3, 3A, 12 and 20 will instead travel via North Esplanade West and South College Street before heading onto Bridge Street.

Meanwhile, Stagecoach Bluebird has said they are unable to operate any buses on Union Street until further notice.

The 59 service to Northfield is being diverted through the bus station.

Police have been contacted for comment.

More to follow. 

